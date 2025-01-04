Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Provides Shocking Negative Update On Contract Talks In Recent Interview
Mohamed Salah has provided a worrying update on his Liverpool future. Salah remains inside the final six months of his Liverpool contract and is now eligible to speak to foreign clubs about joining as a free agent at the end of the current season.
In recent months, he has been vocal about his Liverpool contract situation in media interviews. The Egypt forward previously disclosed that it was the last time he would play at Old Trafford, before saying something similar when Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Manchester City last month.
Salah again made the headlines when he confirmed he has yet to receive a contract offer from the Reds, reiterating after last weekend's win at West Ham that any agreement was "far away".
The 32-year-old, who moved to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, has netted 20 times in all competitions this season to help the Reds top the Premier League and Champions League standings.
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the weekend's game with Manchester United, Salah said: "Do I believe this is my last season? So far, yeah. It's the last six months.
"There is nothing, no progress there and we are far away from any progress, so we just need to wait and see.
"I think the thing in my head is like: OK if this is your last six months or year, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned about the contract or stressed? Or just that I had an unbelievable season? That is in my head now all the time.
"If I think there is any kind of distraction, I remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. So that is what I want to do.
"It's in my head to be fair [to be remembered as the best] but if you win the trophy and you are probably going to be up there, so hopefully I can make the difference, make the team win the trophy and whatever when I end my career, there is always going to be a discussion.
"People are going to prefer Stevie G (Steven Gerrard), people prefer me, people will prefer Kenny Dalglish. So you can't control that because people are not always going to agree on a player. But being in that conversation is a great thing, so if I look back eight years ago, I would have never dreamed of this. But then you dream and you have ambition and I am very proud to be in that conversation."
According to the Liverpool Echo, Salah's agent Ramy Abbas is on Merseyside this weekend and is expected to visit Anfield on Sunday for the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Man United.
