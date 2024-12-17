Liverpool Predicted Lineup VS Southampton | EFL Cup
In difficult circumstances, Liverpool have found themselves on the back of two draws in a row. Firstly, a late equalizer fell foul against Newcastle United at St. James' Park despite a valiant effort in a less-than-hospitable environment. Secondly, against Fulham during the weekend, following Andy Robertson's early sending-off, fighting with 10 men for 80 minutes was not ideal.
Despite this, the Reds found a way to secure a point at home and stay atop the Premier League with a game in hand over those around them. With both Arsenal and Manchester City dropping points in back-to-back games, it lessens the blow massively.
A break from the league is up next for the Merseysiders with a trip South to face a recent league opponent in Southampton. Freshly off the sacking of their manager, Russell Martin, they should be more than fired up for the occasion.
Liverpool boasts an undefeated record when away from home across all competitions this season and will look to continue this form tomorrow night at St. Mary's. The home side, Southampton, will want to bounce back following their horrible run of form over the last five games conceding fifteen and only scoring four in response. This run of form also includes two games where the Saints conceded five goals in total.
Arne Slot will also not be in his usual seat for tomorrow's clash, with the Dutchman set to miss the tie due to a suspension sustained following yellow card booking in the 2-2 draw at home to Fulham over the weekend.
Team News
Southampton - (5-3-2)
Ramsdale; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Manning; Dibling, Downes, Fernandes; Archer, Armstrong.
Liverpool - (4-2-3-1)
GK - Caoimhin Kelleher: After a fantastic showing while Alisson was out injured, it seems a shame that the last memory we have of Caoimh in goal is the blunder in the final moments against Newcastle United. However, such is the life of a goalkeeper. Nobody remembers you when you keep a clean sheet, but nobody will forget when a mistake is made. Form is temporary, class is permanent, expect Kelleher to have a bounce-back performance against the Saints.
LB - James Norris: With Andrew Robertson suspended, Kostas Tsimikas not yet back to full fitness, and Joe Gomez deputizing at center-back during the recovery of Ibrahima Konate, it seems like the right time for the young Norris to enter the fold. Sometimes with the youth prospects it needs to be found out sooner rather than later if they can sink or swim, and in a game of little consequence if we lose, in my opinion, it might not get better than this.
CB - Jarrel Quansah: Following a shaky start to his season, being pulled from the lineup at halftime against Ipswich in the first game of the season, Jarrel has seen little action on the Premier League stage, however, last time out he got his chance following injuries to Konate and ran with it. This time, it has been more difficult with the selection of Joe Gomez at centre-back ahead of him. Only to be compounded by mistakes on the field and rumored issues off it. Jarrel could do with a solid performance to settle nerves and questions being asked of him.
CB - Amara Nallo: One of the most promising defender prospects to come out of the academy in a long time, everyone has been excited to see the young Englishman break into the first team for some cup appearances. With rest needed for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, this seems like the perfect opportunity to give the youngster a runaround and see if he's got what it takes to take that next step.
RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold: Following an early substitution and a less than good performance at the weekend, Trent needs a good game. Fan frustration is growing, due to a number of reasons, contract situation, his attitude on the pitch, body language, etc. Having watched him in person against Fulham at the weekend, he just didn't seem bothered at all, whereas the likes of Gravenberch and Szoboszlai were running for their lives to try and get the three points. Not what you'd expect from the local lad.
CDM - Wataru Endo: Not seen much action outside of cup games and the final minutes of fixtures already decided, Endo has been a consummate professional, wanting game time but working hard to earn it and having discussions with the manager about how he can be best utilized. This level of professionalism and dedication is exactly what we need. With his ability to drop into the center-back role, don't be surprised to see that happen and Trent move into midfield while in possession.
CDM - Tyler Morton: Another that seems to have been left out of most of Arne Slot's plans, the young Englishman played out a great season on loan with former Liverpool player, Fabio Carvalho at Hull City in the Championship. It's a wonder why we have not seen more of the 22-year-old so far this season. Tomorrow may be the biggest cameo of his season, and if he wants to impress the manager to provide him with more minutes then there is no time like the present.
CAM - Alexis Mac Allister: Following back-to-back suspensions, both in the Champions League and the Premier League, Alexis Mac Allister has not played in a game for what will be two whole weeks by kick-off tomorrow night. Thankfully this is the perfect game to blood him back in before the clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. Expect him to lead the charge and control the game from the midfield.
LW - Federico Chiesa: The man from Turin that people seem to forget we signed earlier this season is about to make his first appearance for the club since his muscle injury, what seems like years ago, but in reality has only been a few weeks. Arne has admitted he has needed to get up to match fitness and does not want to rush him, a theme we have seen with many other players also that their reintegration into the squad has been slow and methodical. A drastic change to the mentality under Jurgen Klopp that some players went back into games less than able to in some instances leading to re-aggravation of injuries. Thankfully not the case this time around as Chiesa was given all the time to properly get fit and hopefully get back to his pre-injury form.
ST - Darwin Nunez: Coming on at the weekend against Fulham and providing the assist for Diogo Jota's equalizer, a man possibly lacking confidence but being back by the manager, Darwin could use a good game here with a couple of goal contributions to his name to possibly spur on future performances. A Southampton side who have conceded fifteen goals in their last five games is ripe for the picking.
RW - Harvey Elliott: Making a longer cameo during the weekend's 2-2 draw at home to Fulham, Harvey can probably expect to see a possible start with Mohamed Salah getting some much-needed rest. A creative presence on the wing, Harvey can be the catalyst for both Darwin and Fede in attack, as well as press like a monster when required.
Key Players
Alexis Mac Allister - 21 Apps, 2 Goals
With the Argentine having missed the last two outings in both the Premier League and the Champions League, he needs a run. And a great opportunity to get those minutes against Southampton in the EFL Cup before facing Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. Expect the entire game to flow through him and allow the forward to feed off his passing range.
Adam Armstrong - 15 Apps, 3 Goals, 1 Assist
Southampton's key attacker, and the architect of Southampton's attack against Liverpool in their last meeting, both scored and assisted in the tie attributing to both of the Saint's goals. He is not one to be underestimated and our defensive line will need to be on alert for him for the entire game.