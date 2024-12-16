Liverpool Stance On Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil van Dijk Contracts Revealed In Positive Update
If contract extensions cannot be agreed upon, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, and Salah will no longer be Liverpool players at the end of the current term. All three could decide to leave on a pre-contract agreement with clubs overseas as early as January.
Good news for Liverpool supporters is that the club are reportedly close to renewing a deal with their Egyptian King.
READ MORE: Liverpool Now 'Close' To Mohamed Salah Contract Renewal With Expected Announcement Date Revealed
Salah currently tops the scoring charts in the Premier League with 13 goals. Nine assists give him a total of 22 goal contributions in 15 games.
The Liverpool winger’s future now looks to be nearly tied down to his current club. That leaves the futures of the Dutch captain and their local-born right-back still to be sorted.
José Félix Díaz reported for the Spanish outlet Marca that Liverpool’s objective is for at least two of the three in Salah, van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold to continue at the club. The Reds are set to offer a sum far from their original consideration to get this done.
READ MORE: Liverpool Officially Offer Contracts To Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold
This news leaves speculation about which two players are most likely to stay. With Salah close to agreeing a new deal, the remaining spot is between van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.
Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold has been continually reported on this season, while van Dijk’s situation has not been as vocalized in the media.
It remains to be seen which of the remaining two will be prioritized in negotiations moving forward, but Liverpool must act quickly to guarantee the services of their stars for next season.