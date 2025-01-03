Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Extension Could Be Announced ‘In The Next Few Days
As things stand, Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season as his contract at Anfield continues to run down. The Reds have offered him a new deal, however talks remain ongoing with his representatives.
The 32-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs and walk away from Anfield as a free agent this summer if an agreement is not reached soon. He recently said he is "far away" from signing a new deal.
Salah told Sky Sports: "No, we are far away from that [contract] and I don't want to put anything in the media.
"The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that. I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There is a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again."
Salah has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this campaign with 17 goals so far - helping Arne Slot's side open up a six-point lead over second-placed Arsenal heading into the weekend's games with a game in hand.
According to Everton’s former chief Keith Wyness, Salah's form will make it difficult for club owners Fenway Sports Group to resist meeting his demands for a three-year contract and an announcement could be made in the "next few days."
Wyness told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “It’s costing Fenway Sports every time he scores.
“I think Mo is definitely making the point that he is special. There’s no doubt about it, he’s having a fantastic season. The question was about his age but he’s still breaking records, he’s in fantastic shape – there’s nothing to say he can’t do it again next season.
“It’s a very difficult decision, to commit to a three-year contract. But he’s pushing them into having to make that decision. It’ll be a very well-crafted contract with performance clauses, but it can be done. I’m starting to get the feeling Mo would like to stay.
“He’s been playing the media very well. From 1 January, everything gets very real. I think we’re going to see something in the next few days.”
“I was sure he was going to Saudi. But he’s playing so well, and he will get the money he is looking for in England. But with his form at the moment, he can easily replace Ronaldo as the big star in Saudi. That’s something they’ll also be considering. Both options are still there.”
Salah has 20 goals and 17 assists in 26 games this season for Liverpool across all competitions.
