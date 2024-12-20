Mohamed Salah Struck Deal With Paris Saint-Germain On Free Transfer Before Change Of Mind
The January transfer window is less than two weeks away, and Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s futures are still in the air.
Any of the three can sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs on January 1st, and it looked like Salah had a deal to join the French giant Paris Saint-Germain.
According to Egyptian source Yallakora via 90min, Liverpool’s 32-year-old winger struck an agreement with PSG for a free transfer in the summer of 2025. Salah then changed his mind and reduced his demands to Liverpool to extend his stay at Anfield.
Salah continues to be vital to Liverpool’s impressive push in all competitions, with 16 goals and 13 assists in 23 matches.
While the official announcement from Liverpool hasn’t been made on Salah’s contract extension, the Egyptian winger is reportedly on the verge of extending his stay with the Merseyside club.
The Reds seem to have avoided losing their star winger on a free to PSG. However, the official announcement of Salah’s contract extension has yet to be announced, and Liverpool must move quickly if they want to guarantee the Egyptian’s future with the club.