New Date Confirmed For Merseyside Derby Premier League Clash Between Everton And Liverpool
The final Merseyside league derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park has been rescheduled for next month. The game was initially expected to take place on December 7 but was postponed because of Storm Darragh.
The new date for the 245th meeting between the Merseyside rivals is however subject to Liverpool finishing in the top eight of the Champions League table. This is because the new date coincides with the play-offs for teams finishing between ninth and 24th in the league.
The Reds are currently top of the standings with 16 points, having won all their six games, and are six points clear of ninth place, with two games remaining. Arne Slot's side will face Lille and at PSV Eindhoven later this month.
The game between Everton and Liverpool will now take on Wednesday, February 12 with a 7.30pm start and will be shown live on TNT Sports. The game will take place under the lights for the last time before Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
A club statement read: "Fixture details for the rearranged Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton at Goodison Park have been confirmed.
"The Premier League match has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday February 12 (7.30pm GMT kick-off). It will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK.
"The final league derby at Goodison was originally set to be played on Saturday December 7, 2024 but severe weather caused it to be postponed on safety grounds."
It will be the first derby for both Arne Slot and David Moyes, who was recently appointed new Everton boss following the sacking of Sean Dyche. Moyes makes a return to the club after 11 years in the Blues hot-seat.
The former Manchester United and West Ham United manager has overseen 25 Merseyside derbies, won only four times and lost 13 across all competitions. Everton, who are 16th in the league table face Aston Villa next on Wednesday night.
Liverpool lead the standings with 46 points, having played 19 games so far. They make a trip to City Ground to take on third-placed Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Forest are the only club to beat Liverpool this season in the top-flight.
