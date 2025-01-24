New Details Over Jurgen Klopp's Departure From Liverpool And His Succession By Arne Slot Revealed
When Jurgen Klopp made his crushing announcement over his departure Liverpool sat five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, had just booked their place in the Carabao Cup final and topped their Europa League group.
The Anfield club were also just starting their FA Cup journey, Norwich in Round 4 being the first game after Klopp's announcement.
The entire football world was shocked, it was such a surprising discovery that fans online were concerned for the German's health.
Klopp knew it was the best for Liverpool if he left, and made the decision before the start of the season, one source quoting Klopp as saying: 'We need to get the club back to where it was, we can’t leave it like this.'
The potential fairytale ending to an almost perfect nine year tenure as manager did not materialise, and Liverpool collapsed and were dumped out of the Europa League and FA Cup in less than a month from each other, and crashed and banged out of the Premier League title race, not even being involved on the final day.
“I don’t think Jürgen has ever been given enough credit for the way he handled his departure. It’s honestly one of his greatest acts as Liverpool manager. He basically gave them four months to do what other clubs have to do in a matter of days."
And the higher-ups at Liverpool used the four months to "go back to smart people who make brave, clever decisions." And they did just that, bringing back former Liverpool director of football and hiring him as FSG's chief executive of football.
Michael Edwards did not want to return to football as a director of football again. Manchester United approached him for their role during his hiatus.
FSG's role included the buying and running of a second football club. He quickly hired Richard Hughes as Liverpool's director of football from Bournemouth.
And Richard Hughes is the very man who selected Jurgen Klopp's successor. Arne Slot has chosen evolution over revolution.
It was also revealed that were no demands from the Dutchman over transfers, so he could put his own stamp on the team outside of his work on the training pitch. An impressive and bold move in his very first season in charge of one of the most successful clubs in the world.
Jurgen Klopp will remain invested in Liverpool FC as a fan, and has been keeping in touch with people at the club who have offered the German support in his new role as Red Bull’s head of global soccer.
