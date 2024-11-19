Positive News For Arne Slot As Injured Liverpool Player Returns To Training
Liverpool and Arne Slot received a boost on Tuesday as one of their injured players was pictured back in the gym during training.
The Reds have made a fantastic start to life under the new head coach, topping both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables. They have also reached the EFL Cup quarter-finals, where they will face Southampton in December.
It hasn't been as smooth on the injury front, however, with the Dutchman having to deal with the absence of a number of his key players, including Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa.
After Elliott was spotted back on the training pitches last week, there was further good news today, with Jayden Danns spotted training in the gym at the AXA Training Centre.
The 18-year-old burst onto the scene last season with a number of energetic performances, with the highlight being the brace he scored against the Saints in the FA Cup 5th round at Anfield.
A back injury meant that Danns missed out on pre-season and a potential loan move to add to the experience gained during Jurgen Klopp's last campaign at the club.
It is unclear as to how close the England under-18 international is to a return on the pitch, but it looks like he is now not far away, which will be a welcome boost to Slot with a congested fixture list on the horizon.