Virgil van Dijk Set To Sign New Liverpool Contract
Virgil van Dijk has played an instrumental role for Liverpool this season as the Reds lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables. They have also reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals as well.
Having started all 12 of Liverpool's league matches, the 33-year-old has helped his team to keep six clean sheets in the process and are eight points clear ahead of Sunday's crucial game against defending Manchester City.
Despite the club's impressive start to the campaign, the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk are up in the air as their contracts expire at the end of the season. Salah confirmed he has yet to receive any offer from the club while Alexander-Arnold has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Virgil van Dijk, according to Anfield Watch, is expected to stay at Liverpool with the captain seemingly set for a new contract. The report claims that the defender's agent is currently telling interested parties that he’s no longer attainable.
It is believed that the Reds have been working behind the scenes to tie him down to a new contract and it appears they’ve done that. Anfield Watch further stated that bar a bizarre late twist, though, Van Dijk will be staying with Liverpool and that could be formally announced very soon.
Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders in world football since joining Liverpool in January 2018 from Southampton. He has racked up 287 appearances, scored 25 goals, and provided 13 assists across all competitions for the Reds - helping them win several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup as well as the Community Shield.
Following the exit of Jordan Henderson in July 2023, Netherlands skipper Van Dijk was officially announced as the Reds' new captain. He marked his first campaign with the armband by scoring the winning goal as Liverpool beat Chelsea in the 2024 Carabao Cup final.
This season, he has been ever-present for Arne Slot's side, featuring in 17 games and making three goal contributions. Van Dijk put up a Man of the Match performance as Liverpool beat Real Madrid on Wednesday night to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League this term.
