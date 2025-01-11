Liverpool FC ON SI

When Is The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw? Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream, Ball Numbers

How to find out who Liverpool will face in the fourth round of the FA Cup after they beat Accrington Stanley 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday

Neil Andrew

Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Saturday to book their place in the fourth round draw.

The League Two outfit put up a spirited fight but eventually succumbed to defeat thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa.

When Is The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The draw will take place on Sunday, 12th January after the match between Arsenal and holders, Manchester United.

Where To Watch The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The draw will be made live in the UK on BBC One following the conclusion of that match and can also be watched across the Emirates FA Cup social media channels.

Ball Numbers

1 - Southampton or Swansea City

2 - Arsenal or Manchester United

3 - Exeter City

4 - Leyton Orient or Derby County

5 - Burnley

6 - Aston Villa

7 - Brighton & Hove Albion

8 - Manchester City or Salford City

9 - Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

10 - Liverpool

11 - Wolves

12 - Preston North End or Charlton Athletic

13 - Chelsea

14 - Blackburn Rovers

15 - Bournemouth

16 - Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic

17 - Tamworth or Tottenham

18 - Hull City or Doncaster Rovers

19 - Stoke City

20 - Leicester City

21 - Plymouth Argyle

22 - Coventry City or Sheffield Wednesday

23 - Newcastle United or Bromley

24 - Everton

25 - Wycombe Wanderers

26 - Birmingham City

27 - Leeds United of Harrogate Town

28 - Nottingham Forest

29 - Cardiff City

30 - Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers

31 - Fulham

32 - Crystal Palace or Stockport County

