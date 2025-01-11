When Is The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw? Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream, Ball Numbers
Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Saturday to book their place in the fourth round draw.
The League Two outfit put up a spirited fight but eventually succumbed to defeat thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa.
When Is The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?
The draw will take place on Sunday, 12th January after the match between Arsenal and holders, Manchester United.
Where To Watch The FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?
The draw will be made live in the UK on BBC One following the conclusion of that match and can also be watched across the Emirates FA Cup social media channels.
Ball Numbers
1 - Southampton or Swansea City
2 - Arsenal or Manchester United
3 - Exeter City
4 - Leyton Orient or Derby County
5 - Burnley
6 - Aston Villa
7 - Brighton & Hove Albion
8 - Manchester City or Salford City
9 - Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
10 - Liverpool
11 - Wolves
12 - Preston North End or Charlton Athletic
13 - Chelsea
14 - Blackburn Rovers
15 - Bournemouth
16 - Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic
17 - Tamworth or Tottenham
18 - Hull City or Doncaster Rovers
19 - Stoke City
20 - Leicester City
21 - Plymouth Argyle
22 - Coventry City or Sheffield Wednesday
23 - Newcastle United or Bromley
24 - Everton
25 - Wycombe Wanderers
26 - Birmingham City
27 - Leeds United of Harrogate Town
28 - Nottingham Forest
29 - Cardiff City
30 - Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers
31 - Fulham
32 - Crystal Palace or Stockport County