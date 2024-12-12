Liverpool 'Have Expressed Interest' In Signing Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies Multiple Sources Claim
According to a report, Liverpool 'have expressed an interest' in the transfer of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.
The Reds, under Arne Slot, have started the season in spectacular fashion and top both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables, where they have already qualified for the last 16.
Despite the fine form under the Dutchman so far, however, doubts remain as to whether Andy Robertson can get back to the level he performed at and which made him such a key component to the success enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp.
Kostas Tsimikas has done well when he has deputised for the Scotland captain but finds himself ruled out by injury at the moment and unlikely to be considered first choice in the long term.
The Athletic are now reporting that the Anfield hierarchy have made their interest known in Canadian international Davies, claims that they say are backed up by 'multiple industry sources'.
They describe a move to the Premier League for the 24-year-old as the 'most plausible' destination for him but also suggest senior Liverpool sources have denied any interest in the defender.
The outlet mentions that the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all shown interest in Davies, but Bayern remain confident that they can get him to agree to a new deal at the Allianz.