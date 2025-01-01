Liverpool Hold 'Concrete Interest' In Signing Nottingham Forest Star Man
As Liverpool head into the new year at the top of the Premier League table, there is plenty of focus on how Arne Slot may tweak his squad with the transfer window now open.
Despite the fact Liverpool can now look to do business after a quiet summer window, contract news continues to dominate the headlines at the moment at Anfield, with Real Madrid chasing Trent Alexander-Arnold and with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also out of contract next summer.
The futures of three of Liverpool's most important players are still to be decided, with the outcome of contract negotiations likely to dictate the direction they take in the transfer market.
Whilst the Reds may have to reluctantly look for replacements for any of the trio that depart, last summer, it was a midfielder that was on the radar with the failed attempt to bring Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi to Anfield.
Despite Ryan Gravenberch's brilliant form, there still appears to be a feeling at the club that they may still be one midfielder short, especially with the futures of Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton uncertain.
According to Football Insider, Liverpool hold 'concrete interest' in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.
The outlet claims that the Reds are looking for a playmaker who 'can link the play and provide a goals impetus from an advanced midfield position'.
Due to Forest's lofty position in the table, they expect any January approach for the 24-year-old to be knocked back but believe the right offer in the summer may be more difficult for the hierarchy at the City Ground to turn down.