Liverpool Hold 'Concrete Interest' In Signing Nottingham Forest Star Man

Nuno Espirito Santo's team continue to excel as they sit in second place in the Premier League, and interest in their players is ramping up

Neil Andrew

Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest
Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest / IMAGO / NurPhoto

As Liverpool head into the new year at the top of the Premier League table, there is plenty of focus on how Arne Slot may tweak his squad with the transfer window now open.

Despite the fact Liverpool can now look to do business after a quiet summer window, contract news continues to dominate the headlines at the moment at Anfield, with Real Madrid chasing Trent Alexander-Arnold and with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also out of contract next summer.

Van Dijk Salah Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold warm up / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The futures of three of Liverpool's most important players are still to be decided, with the outcome of contract negotiations likely to dictate the direction they take in the transfer market.

Whilst the Reds may have to reluctantly look for replacements for any of the trio that depart, last summer, it was a midfielder that was on the radar with the failed attempt to bring Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi to Anfield.

Despite Ryan Gravenberch's brilliant form, there still appears to be a feeling at the club that they may still be one midfielder short, especially with the futures of Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton uncertain.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool hold 'concrete interest' in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Nottingham Forest against Everton / IMAGO / NurPhoto

The outlet claims that the Reds are looking for a playmaker who 'can link the play and provide a goals impetus from an advanced midfield position'.

Due to Forest's lofty position in the table, they expect any January approach for the 24-year-old to be knocked back but believe the right offer in the summer may be more difficult for the hierarchy at the City Ground to turn down.

Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

