Liverpool Interested In Joshua Kimmich And Have Held Talks With The Bayern Munich Player
According to a report, Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, who is out of contract next summer.
The German international, who is equally comfortable at right-back or in a defensive midfield role, will become a free agent at the end of June.
Whilst an extension to the 29-year-old's deal at the Allianz has not completely been ruled out, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with interested suitors now that the transfer window is open.
Philipp Kessler and Vinzent Tschirpke (via Anfield Edition), who are both close to the German club, are claiming that Liverpool are interested in signing Kimmich when his contract comes to an end.
They also claim that the Anfield hierarchy has already had talks with the player regarding a move to the Merseyside club.
Liverpool find themselves in a similar situation as Bayern are with Kimmich with the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The trio are also out of contract next summer and supporters are desperate for positive news on that front because they fear losing three of their most important players for free.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
It's possible that Liverpool would try and bring in a marquee signing like Kimmich if they were to lose one or two of their star players.
As always, however, the focus at the club is likely to be on younger players who can become future stars rather than those who are already established.