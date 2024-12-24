Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Line Up Former Premier League Star As Potential Mohamed Salah Replacement

The Egyptian is out of contract next summer and could leave on a free transfer if no breakthrough can be made to extend his current deal at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah was on target twice again on Sunday to help Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 and open up a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The 32-year-old has been in sensational form this season and already has 18 goals and 15 assists in just 24 appearances across all competitions.

It seems unthinkable, therefore, that the Egyptian could depart at the end of the season, but that remains a distinct possibility with his contract due to end next summer.

Whilst the Anfield hierarchy continues to try and find a resolution with Salah's representatives, contingency arrangements will need to be made in case a deal cannot be struck.

According to Fichajes, it is another player who is out of contract at the end of the season that is being lined up as Plan B for a scenario where Salah exits.

Former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, who is now playing his football in Germany with Bayern Munich, appears to be on the radar of chiefs at Liverpool.

The 28-year-old has been a hugely important player at the Bundesliga giants since his move from the Premier League in 2020.

The Spanish outlet claims that with no end in sight with the German's own contract negotiations at the Allianz, he would represent an attractive option to the Merseyside club to help ease the pain of losing their talisman.

