Liverpool Monitoring Alexander Isak & Marcus Thuram Ahead of Potential Darwin Núñez Departure
According to a report, Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez, with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield.
Despite some bright spells since joining in a blockbuster transfer from Benfica in the summer of 2022, he has continued to struggle in front of goal, and it appears that the hierarchy at Liverpool may be preparing to give up on him, with AC Milan rumoured to be interested.
Team Talk are reporting that the Reds are interested in two in-form strikers as possible replacements for the Uruguayan.
The outlet claims that Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram are on the radar of chiefs at the Merseyside club should they look to move on Nunez next summer, with a January transfer unlikely.
Isak is arguably the Premier League's top striker, but Newcastle are ready to fend off interest by slapping a huge price tag on the Swedish international, which could put him immediately out of reach.
Thuram, however, is reported to have a release clause of €85million, which could make him a more viable acquisition at the end of the season, especially if I Nerazzurri would be willing to negotiate on that figure.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
It does feel like Nunez has six months to save his Liverpool career after seeing others move ahead of him in Arne Slot's mind.
As to whether the Reds are willing to take the risk of spending big on another high-profile striker remains to be seen, with the likes of Salah, Jota, Diaz and Gakpo all scoring on a regular basis.