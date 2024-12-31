Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Monitoring Alexander Isak & Marcus Thuram Ahead of Potential Darwin Núñez Departure

The Uruguayan has been linked with a move away from Anfield after struggling to establish himself as first choice in Arne Slot's team

Neil Andrew

Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen Champions League 05/11/2024. Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez (9) on the bench during the Champions League match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen Champions League 05/11/2024. Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez (9) on the bench during the Champions League match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to a report, Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez, with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary s Stadium / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Despite some bright spells since joining in a blockbuster transfer from Benfica in the summer of 2022, he has continued to struggle in front of goal, and it appears that the hierarchy at Liverpool may be preparing to give up on him, with AC Milan rumoured to be interested.

Team Talk are reporting that the Reds are interested in two in-form strikers as possible replacements for the Uruguayan.

The outlet claims that Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram are on the radar of chiefs at the Merseyside club should they look to move on Nunez next summer, with a January transfer unlikely.

Aleksander Isa
Aleksander Isak, Newcastle United / IMAGO / News Images

Isak is arguably the Premier League's top striker, but Newcastle are ready to fend off interest by slapping a huge price tag on the Swedish international, which could put him immediately out of reach.

Thuram, however, is reported to have a release clause of €85million, which could make him a more viable acquisition at the end of the season, especially if I Nerazzurri would be willing to negotiate on that figure.

Marcus Thuram
Marcus Thuram in action for France / IMAGO / NurPhoto

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

It does feel like Nunez has six months to save his Liverpool career after seeing others move ahead of him in Arne Slot's mind.

As to whether the Reds are willing to take the risk of spending big on another high-profile striker remains to be seen, with the likes of Salah, Jota, Diaz and Gakpo all scoring on a regular basis.

Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

