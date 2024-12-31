Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool To Rival Manchester United For Milos Kerkez & Could Offer Players In Deal, Four Alternative Targets Named

The Reds could be in the market for a new left-back and may look to Bournemouth's Hungarian international as they search for a successor for Andy Robertson

Neil Andrew

Milos Kerkez (3) of AFC Bournemouth on the attack during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City
Milos Kerkez (3) of AFC Bournemouth on the attack during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to a report, Liverpool could battle rivals Manchester United for the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

READ MORE: Consensus Is Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Most Likely To Leave But ‘Nothing Is Decided’ According To David Ornstein

The Reds are reported to be searching for a new left-back as Andy Robertson's successor, with the Scotland captain unable to recapture his previous brilliant form consistently.

Liverpool versus Bayer Leverkusen; Andy Robertson of Liverpool
Liverpool versus Bayer Leverkusen; Andy Robertson of Liverpool / IMAGO / Action Plus

Whilst Kostas Tsimikas has done well when deputising for Robertson, he is not viewed as a long-term option to replace him.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano - Liverpool Pushing For Deals With Van Dijk, Salah & Alexander-Arnold With Confidence On Two Deals

Caught Offside reports that Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on Hungarian Kerkez, who has impressed since his move to Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar 18 months ago.

Whilst Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also named as 'keeping an eye' on the situation with Kerkez, the strongest interest appears to be coming from the corridors of Anfield and Old Trafford.

The outlet claims, however, that the potential fee for the 21-year-old of £50million could prove to be a stumbling block for Liverpool, who may look to include players in any deal to reduce the asking price.

Milos Kerkez Antoine Semenyo
Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo in action for Bournemouth / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

READ MORE: Real Madrid Prepare Contract Offer For Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Ahead Of January

It is also reported that Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Alvaro Carreras (Benfica) and Miguel Gutierrez (Girona) are also of interest to the two Premier League giants.

Published |Modified
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Transfers