Liverpool To Rival Manchester United For Milos Kerkez & Could Offer Players In Deal, Four Alternative Targets Named
According to a report, Liverpool could battle rivals Manchester United for the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.
The Reds are reported to be searching for a new left-back as Andy Robertson's successor, with the Scotland captain unable to recapture his previous brilliant form consistently.
Whilst Kostas Tsimikas has done well when deputising for Robertson, he is not viewed as a long-term option to replace him.
Caught Offside reports that Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on Hungarian Kerkez, who has impressed since his move to Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar 18 months ago.
Whilst Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also named as 'keeping an eye' on the situation with Kerkez, the strongest interest appears to be coming from the corridors of Anfield and Old Trafford.
The outlet claims, however, that the potential fee for the 21-year-old of £50million could prove to be a stumbling block for Liverpool, who may look to include players in any deal to reduce the asking price.
It is also reported that Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Alvaro Carreras (Benfica) and Miguel Gutierrez (Girona) are also of interest to the two Premier League giants.