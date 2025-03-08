Rennes 1-4 PSG: Late Dembele Brace See Off Resilient Rennes in Ligue 1 Clash
PSG extended its lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings to 16 points, beating Rennes 4-1 at Roazhon Park.
Goals from Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos, and a brace from Ousmane Dembele were enough for the Parisians despite a valiant Rennes effort. The scoreline did not tell the whole story.
PSG Hold On for Three Points in Rennes
The first 25 minutes of the game were not great. PSG dominated possession without causing any problems. However, the game came to life in the 26th minute.
First, former Rennes player Desire Doue tested Brice Samba, who saved well. However, two minutes later, he could not stop Bradley Barcola's effort, the Frenchman tucking it through the goalkeeper's legs.
Rennes had their first chance a minute after the goal. Ludovic Blas firing a shot just wide from a tight angle.
PSG had further chances to extend its lead before halftime. Lee Kang-in, Goncalo Ramos, and Barcola forced saves from Samba. Rennes went the closest to scoring, Mohamed Meite heading onto the crossbar.
The Parisians extended its lead after three minutes of the restart. Goncalo Ramos finished off a brilliant move to make it 2-0, scoring from close range. The first half may have been dull, but the opening 7 minutes of the second was far from that.
Les Rouge et Noirs pulled a goal back Lilian Brassier (53') heading home from a Jeremy Jacquet cross. It turned the tide, as Rennes pushed forward looking for an equalizer, Arnaud Kalimueno-Muinga wasting a glorious chance.
The away side began to regain control of the game, with Luis Enrique bringing on the star players he had rested. However, the home team should have been level; Meite presented a chance by mistake from Lucas Beraldo. The Brazilian managed to get back in time to block the shot.
Heading into the final 10 minutes, Rennes looked likelier to score. Blas fired straight at Matvey Safonov, but if he had put it either side, it would have been 2-2.
The game should have been tied up in the 87th minute when PSG found themselves in a three vs. two situation on the attack. However, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's pass was a little behind Ousname Dembele, who couldn't turn it in with the goal at his mercy.
Dembele did get a chance to finish the game in the first minute of stoppage time, tapping into an empty. The Frenchman added another to make it four, a scoreline that flattered the away team.
Next up for Paris Saint-Germain is a trip to Anfield as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16.
