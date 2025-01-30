Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: Rodrygo, Ndour, Simons, Santos & More - January 30, 2025
Paris Saint-Germain may have signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January. However, they still want to spend $100 million on Real Madrid forward Rodrygo in the summer.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Paris Saint-Germain from football publications and websites around the world.
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News and Rumors
PSG is interested in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo and is preparing a bid of around $100 million for the Brazilian. The Los Blancos player is a key part of Carlo Ancelotti's team, so it may take a big bid to prise him away. - Fichajes
Torino has submitted a bid for young Paris Saint-Germain talent Cher Ndour. The Italian is currently on loan to Turkish side Besiktas, and Serie A side Fiorentina is also interested in Ndour. - calciomercato
RB Leipzig is set to make the loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain winger Xavi Simons a permanent move. The German team has had Simons on loan for 18 months but is now signing the Dutch playmaker. Leipzig is set to pay PSG $52 million, which could rise to $83 million with performance bonuses. - Sky Sports Germany
PSG has joined Barcelona and Juventus in monitoring Chelsea player Andrey Santos. The young Brazilian, who is on loan at Strasbourg, has impressed this season. - PSG Talk
Rival Watch
Marseille are stepping up their pursuit of Rennes winger Amine Gouiri. A $16.6 million bid is rumored to have been sent, with the Algerian international interested in the move. - Get football News
Les Olympiens are looking to bring Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho on loan, beating Leeds United to the deal. - Match Afrique
The Latest Paris Saint-Germain News:
Luis Enrique And Vitinha React To Paris Saint-Germain's Sensational Champions League Win In Stuttgart