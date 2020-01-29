Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea make contact for out-of-contract Napoli forward Dries Mertens

Matt Debono

Chelsea have made their move to bring in a new forward to the club this month, and they have set their sights on Napoli striker Dries Mertens. 

Frank Lampard is on the hunt for a new centre-forward to bolster his attacking options, with Tammy Abraham currently out injured, and Olivier Giroud set to leave the club in January with plenty of interest currently being shown. 

The Frenchman has also been struggling in recent weeks with an injury, so Michy Batshuayi has been the only recognised forward available to Lampard. 

The transfer window closes on Friday, and time is running out for a forward to be acquired, but the Blues have made a move late on in the window. 

326D4A8E-D3EA-429F-908A-9F2D02986EDF
Frank Lampard has become frustrated with the lack of movement to bring in a new centre-forward.Getty Images

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have approached Napoli for Dries Mertens, whose contract runs out at the end of the current season. 

The 32-year-old has six months left on his deal, and the Blues believe they can secure the Belgian for a cut-price. 

The report states that Chelsea are looking to offer €5-7 million for Mertens this month, however ESPN report that the Italian side value him at €40 million. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard assesses only available Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi.

----------

He has currently recorded four goals in 16 Serie A appearances this season 

Should Chelsea want a new signing to feature against Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime, a deal will have to be finalised by Friday lunchtime. 

----------

Time is running out for Chelsea. Three days left of the January transfer window - if they want to get a deal over the line, they need to show some ruthlessness, something they haven't done on the pitch in recent weeks, 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fikayo Tomori Gives Frank Lampard a Timely Reminder of His Importance

After dropping out of the first eleven in recent weeks, the 22-year-old put in a star performance away to Hull City and will be hoping that is enough to get him back in Chelsea's ever-changing defence away to Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime.

Daniel Childs

Reaction: Chelsea supporters hope Jurgen Klopp sticks to his word following FA Cup draw

Chelsea supporters have reacted to the Emirates FA Cup draw after the Blues were handed a home tie.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed Shrewsbury or Liverpool in FA Cup Fifth Round

Chelsea have been drawn against the winners of the replay between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea have to do better if they want to fight for trophies

Cesar Azpilicueta has sent out a warning to the rest of the Chelsea side that things thing need to improve if they are going to challenge for trophies.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Chelsea stars pay tributes to Kobe Bryant who tragically died in helicopter crash

Tributes have poured in for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who has been confirmed to have tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea make enquiry for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita and his representatives over a potential move across London.

Matt Debono

Fikayo Tomori eyeing FA Cup silverware with Chelsea

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is targeting silverware and FA Cup glory after the Blues booked their spot in the last-16 of the competition.

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 'keeping tabs' on in-form Brentford forward Ollie Watkins

Chelsea have reportedly turned their attentions to the Championship, and to Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as a long-term transfer target.

Matt Debono

Chelsea target Edinson Cavani pulled from PSG matchday squad with transfer situation 'not clear'

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani this month after boss Thomas Tuchel removed the striker from his matchday squad.

Matt Debono

What ball number are Chelsea in the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?

Chelsea will find out their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round on Monday as they look to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Matt Debono