Report: Chelsea make contact for out-of-contract Napoli forward Dries Mertens

Chelsea have made their move to bring in a new forward to the club this month, and they have set their sights on Napoli striker Dries Mertens.

Frank Lampard is on the hunt for a new centre-forward to bolster his attacking options, with Tammy Abraham currently out injured, and Olivier Giroud set to leave the club in January with plenty of interest currently being shown.

The Frenchman has also been struggling in recent weeks with an injury, so Michy Batshuayi has been the only recognised forward available to Lampard.

The transfer window closes on Friday, and time is running out for a forward to be acquired, but the Blues have made a move late on in the window.

Frank Lampard has become frustrated with the lack of movement to bring in a new centre-forward. Getty Images

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have approached Napoli for Dries Mertens, whose contract runs out at the end of the current season.

The 32-year-old has six months left on his deal, and the Blues believe they can secure the Belgian for a cut-price.

The report states that Chelsea are looking to offer €5-7 million for Mertens this month, however ESPN report that the Italian side value him at €40 million.

He has currently recorded four goals in 16 Serie A appearances this season

Should Chelsea want a new signing to feature against Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime, a deal will have to be finalised by Friday lunchtime.

Time is running out for Chelsea. Three days left of the January transfer window - if they want to get a deal over the line, they need to show some ruthlessness, something they haven't done on the pitch in recent weeks,

