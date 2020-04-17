Inter Milan 'draw up contract' for out-of-contract Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan have reportedly offered Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud a contract to sign for the Italian club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has worked his way back into Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's plans after a move away from Stamford Bridge was not completed in January.

Giroud was strongly heavily linked with a move away in January after struggling to gain a place in the squad ahead of in-form Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.

However, Giroud burst into life for the Blues featuring in six outings and scoring twice since February in an upturn of form for the French international, in young England forward Abraham's absence.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sempreinter, the Italian giants are keen on bringing Giroud to the San Siro as back up to ex-Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

They are reported to have offered the Premier League veteran a deal containing a pay cut from his current annual salary of €8 million, on the basis of a two-year deal with the option of a third year based on his performances.

Chelsea have opened talks with the forward over a new deal, with Giroud publicly stating that he is happy to remain in West London earlier in the year after breaking back into Frank Lampard's side.

Frank Lampard's side have been linked with RB Leipzig goalscorer Timo Werner and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

