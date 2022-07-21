Match Report: Liverpool Vs RB Leipzig - Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool met German outfit, RB Leipzig, in Deutschland as the red's looked to make more strides towards opening day in their third test. Mohamed Salah got Liverpool off to a great start inside the first 10 minutes, stroking an inside-the-foot finish past former red Peter Gulacsi. Darwin Nunez stole the headlines, silencing his doubters thus far by scoring four goals after being substituted on at halftime. Spearheading Liverpool to a 5-0 win.

Liverpool got off to a lively start inside the first 90 seconds, an effortless switch from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Andrew Robertson nearly opened an early chance, before Mohamed Salah showcased some sharp skill after Liverpool quickly won the ball back.

IMAGO / Eibner

Five minutes in and Liverpool looked back to their sharp, energetic selves. Lovely link-up play between the front three almost presents another chance, but Angelino intercepts.

Leipzig fail to deal with danger from a lofted Thiago pass or clear their lines after the ball dropped to Salah, the ball then breaks to Roberto Firmino on the edge who squares across the edge of the area, putting it on a plate for Mohamed Salah's inside of the foot finish as the Egyptian opens the scoring for the reds

Mohamed Salah looks so sharp, a trademark Virgil Van Dijk over-the-top ball releases Mo Salah of Halstenberg, the number '11' drives towards goal from the right and shots, but Gulacsi saves at the near post.

IMAGO / MIS

The 13th minute presents Leipzig a good chance as a Henrichs cross is nodded down by Alexander Sorloth, but no one was there to make an effort out of the knockdown.

25 minutes in and Angelino curls in a tempting cross but Sorloth was a step behind and failed to latch on, more anticipation from the forward, and Leipzig would have had a fantastic goalscoring opportunity.

Luiz Diaz has his first proper involvement as he displays brilliant pressing to earn a corner 27 minutes in, showing how his first Klopp pre-season has turned him into a pressing machine like his fellow forwards.

Christopher Nkunku is almost 1 on 1 with Adrian after Naby Keita gives the ball away and Leipzig counter-attacks, but Trent is quick enough to get across and regain possession before the Frenchman could latch on.

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

32 minutes in and Portuguese international Andre Silva replaces Sorloth who looked to have picked up a knock a few minutes beforehand, a precaution of a substitute from the RB Leipzig manager Domenico Todesco.

Diaz keeps in a switch from Fabinho, laying it to Robertson who one two's with Keita, sliding him into a pocket to pull it back for a tap-in, but the Scotsman's cross is turned behind for a Liverpool corner.

Liverpool get sloppy for the first time as Diaz's pass goes in-between Fabinho and Keita, allowing Dani Olmo and Leipzig to break, but Dominik Szoboszlai was just as sloppy in the final third, taking too long to release the ball.

Szoboszlai then gets his pass off this time finding Angelino on the opposite flank in space, the ball falls kindly for Spaniard who can't resist a spectacular volleyed effort, but the chance goes a couple of inches over Adrian's bar on the 40-minute mark.

A good chance for Liverpool just before time, as Trent's cleared cross, falls awkwardly for Andy 'Robbo', whose decent effort escaped both Firmino and the far post.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

The game becomes end to end as Leipzig look to break on LFC's Highline again, a ball across the edge of the box is awkwardly intercepted by Konate, allowing Nkunku to shoot, but Adrian was able to save. A matter of seconds later and Szobozlai's low cross is left to zip across the box un-attacked, the last chance of the half as the whistle blows for the halfway break. Liverpool 1-0 RB Leipzig.

Changes for Liverpool at the start of the second half as their record signing Darwin Nunez takes the field alongside Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, and Kostas Tsimikas, as they replace Roberto Firmino, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, and Andrew Robertson respectively.

Leipzig also used the halfway point to make some changes as Lukas Klostermann replaces Mohamed Simakan and Janis Blaswich comes on for Peter Gulacsi in goal.

Liverpool start the half in perfect fashion as Alexander-Arnold's long throw found the head of Jordan Henderson, who flicked the ball down to Diaz, beating the keeper to it as Blaswich takes the Colombian out. The Referee awards the penalty.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Goal for Liverpool and it's Darwin Nunez with his first ever, his penalty packs too much power for Blaswich as he is beaten on his right-hand side. 2-0 Liverpool.

Darwin is at the double and it's two in two minutes, Liverpool win the ball high with Thiago and Trent pokes Nunez through 1 on 1, the Uruguayan lasers the ball into the far left bottom corner. 3-0 Liverpool as the clock hits the 50th minute.

Good effort from range from Spaniard Dani Olmo for the German side, but too wide of the post to trouble fellow Spaniard Adrian between Liverpool's sticks.

58 minutes in and Domenico Tedesco made more changes as Forsberg, Novoa, Haidara, Laimer and new signing Schlager replace Nkunku, Henrichs, Kampl, Olmo and Szoboszlai.

Jurgen Klopp made changes too as Gomez, Bajcetic, Davies, Carvalho, Jones, Milner, and Elliott replace Van Dijk, Diaz, Adrian, Fabinho, Thiago, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah.

Liverpool threaten as Henderson's cross finds newly introduced Fabio Carvalho's head but the effort is blocked. The reds worked the ball well again as Carvalho and Curtis Jones linked up to provide Kostas Tsimikas a chance to cross, he finds Harvey Elliott of all people whose header is glanced just wide.

Liverpool have a couple of corners which they try to work in the spaces for half chances, culminating in Joe Gomez striking an effort from the edge of the area over, not a bad effort from a center half.

Stefan Bajcetic wins the ball high superbly and plays wide for Harvey Elliott, he fires across for Nunez whose faint touch found the far bottom corner once again. Tremendous anticipation as Nunez scores a 23 Minute Hattrick. Liverpool go 4-0 up in the 68th minute.

IMAGO / MIS

RB come close as Konrad Laimer finds Emile Forsberg, who skips past Matip and fires too narrow of the near post and behind the goal of Harvey Davies, Leipzig's best chance of the 2nd half so far.

Nunez shows some good hold-up play as he flicks a header to Fabio Carvalho in tons of space, the Portuguese drives into the box and fires an effort wide of the far post.

Nunez meets Milner's cross and gets a good strong header near the pen spot, but it's saved by the Leipzig keeper as the ball fell at a good height to parry away.

Carvalho almost gets his first LFC goal again as Harvey Elliott drops his shoulder and slips a ball into his path, the ball just escapes him by a matter of inches.

The game starts to get heated after some fierce battles, Carvalho is dispossessed by Laimer but works hard to poke it back to Jones, who shows unreal skill weaving in and out of white shirts until Laimer does enough to win it back. Tsimikas then takes out Forsberg as Leipzig attempt to break, met by roars from the Austrian crowd.

It's a fourth for Darwin Nunez, but this goal was all about Carvalho's assist, receiving the ball by heading it over a Leipzig man before accelerating off into space, playing Nunez in on the overlap who opens his body up and gets enough on the shot to find the far corner, despite the Leipzig goalkeeper getting a hand on it. 89 minutes in and Jurgen Klopp;s Liverpool are 5-0 up.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The final whistle sounded over the replay of Darwin's fourth as Liverpool win big in Germany, a far cry from their opening pre-season game, the reds looked back into rhythm as they beat Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, by five goals to nil.

Liverpool Starting XI -

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Salah, Firmino

Liverpool Substitutions - Hughes, Davies, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips, Mabaya, Van Den Berg, Morton

RB Leipzig Starting XI -

Gulacsi, Simakan, Angelino, Orban, Olmo,Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Halstenberg, Sorloth, Henrichs, Kampl

RB Leipzig Substitutions - Ba, Blaswich, Forsberg, Haidara, Klostermann, Laimer, Mukiele, Nickisch, Novoa, Schlager, Schlieck, Silva

Stadium - Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)

Capacity -47,069

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

