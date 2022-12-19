Skip to main content
Manchester United Could Sign World Cup Winning Goalkeeper

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United Could Sign World Cup Winning Goalkeeper

A new report has suggested that Manchester United could move for the recent World Cup winning goalkeeper.

Manchester United are said to be on the search for a new goalkeeper following the possible departure of David De Gea. There is also uncertainty that Dean Henderson will return to Old Trafford for the long term future.

United will be looking for a new keeper to sign regardless, with Martin Dubravka’s loan highly unlikely to be extended. The shot stopper on loan from Newcastle United has barely featured.

If De Gea is to leave the club then United will need to sign a well established new number one keeper. There have been a number of names linked to United over the past few months.

Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa

The Spaniard wants to stay at the club but United are yet to open talks about a new deal. All the signs currently point towards De Gea’s departure from the club.

A new suggestion from Fabrizio Romano on ChampsHouseCBS says that United and Chelsea could make a move for a newly crowned world champion. Emiliano Martinez has established himself for Argentina and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Martinez could be high in demand in future transfer windows and could be a possible suitor to De Gea. The suggestion says;

“Emi Martinez could be part of a domino effect with goalkeepers next summer, maybe with Manchester United or Chelsea, let’s see"

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Emiliano Martinez Argentina FIFA World Cup Final 2022
Transfers

Manchester United Could Sign World Cup Winning Goalkeeper

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022
Opinions

The Top Five Players At The FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
Kylian Mbappe France FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina
World Cup

Kylian Mbappe Wins FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

By Alex Wallace
Kylian Mbappe PSG
World Cup

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace For France v Argentina, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup
World Cup

Watch: Angel Di Maria Goal For Argentina v France, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal For Argentina v France, FIFA World Cup Final 2022

By Alex Wallace
Jude Bellingham England FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Manchester United Will Move To Sign Jude Bellingham In The Summer

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup Final 2022 France Argentina Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Qatar
World Cup

Where To Watch France v Argentina, FIFA World Cup Final 2022, Broadcast Details and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace