Manchester United Could Sign World Cup Winning Goalkeeper

Manchester United are said to be on the search for a new goalkeeper following the possible departure of David De Gea. There is also uncertainty that Dean Henderson will return to Old Trafford for the long term future.

United will be looking for a new keeper to sign regardless, with Martin Dubravka’s loan highly unlikely to be extended. The shot stopper on loan from Newcastle United has barely featured.

If De Gea is to leave the club then United will need to sign a well established new number one keeper. There have been a number of names linked to United over the past few months.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Spaniard wants to stay at the club but United are yet to open talks about a new deal. All the signs currently point towards De Gea’s departure from the club.

A new suggestion from Fabrizio Romano on ChampsHouseCBS says that United and Chelsea could make a move for a newly crowned world champion. Emiliano Martinez has established himself for Argentina and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Martinez could be high in demand in future transfer windows and could be a possible suitor to De Gea. The suggestion says;

“Emi Martinez could be part of a domino effect with goalkeepers next summer, maybe with Manchester United or Chelsea, let’s see"

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon