Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Multiple Reports Link Brent Venables to Oklahoma Opening
    Updated:
    Original:

    Multiple Reports Link Brent Venables to Oklahoma Opening

    With Lincoln Riley agreeing to become the next head coach at USC, multiple reports have now surfaced linking Clemson defensive coordinator to the opening at Oklahoma.
    Author:

    Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

    With Lincoln Riley agreeing to become the next head coach at USC, multiple reports have now surfaced linking Clemson defensive coordinator to the opening at Oklahoma.

    With Lincoln Riley agreeing to become the new head coach at USC, multiple reports have now surfaced linking Brent Venables' name to the vacancy at Oklahoma.

    One of those reports comes from OU Insider's Parker Thune, who links Venables, along with Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, to the job.

    Another report from Cam Marino also links Venables to the opening, citing his close relationship with athletic director Joe Castiglione.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Brent Venables vs Georgia Tech 2021

    Multiple Reports Link Brent Venables to Oklahoma Opening

    With Lincoln Riley agreeing to become the next head coach at USC, multiple reports have now surfaced linking Clemson defensive coordinator to the opening at Oklahoma.

    USATSI_17246402

    Grading the Tigers' 30-0 Win Over the Gamecocks

    The Tigers shut out the Gamecocks (6-6) for the first time since 1989 and finished the regular season with a 9-3 record.

    D426DA40-8D45-41F6-BB14-A06835DCF2C5

    Tee Higgins With His Best Randy Moss Impersonation Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

    Former Clemson star Tee Higgins with his own version of the ‘you just got Moss’d’ against the Steelers.

    Venables does have ties to the Oklahoma program, serving as an assistant for the Sooners under former head coach Bob Stoops from 1999-2011. He was a co-defensive coordinator for his first four seasons before becoming Oklahoma's lone coordinator and associate head coach in 2003. He began his coaching career coaching linebackers at his alma mater Kansas State.

    During his time at Clemson, Venables' defenses have routinely been one of the best in the country. Coming into the 2021 season, the Tigers had led the ACC in scoring defense four times in the past five seasons.

    In his 25 years as a full-time assistant coach, Venables' teams have 25 winning seasons, have been to 29 bowl games and have won 10-plus games 21 times. He's coached in eight national championship games, helping Clemson to four berths and two titles and also has a 13-2 mark in 15 conference championship games in which he’s coached. That includes a 6-0 record in ACC Championship Games with the Tigers.

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    Brent Venables vs Georgia Tech 2021
    Football

    Multiple Reports Link Brent Venables to Oklahoma Opening

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17246402
    Football

    Grading the Tigers' 30-0 Win Over the Gamecocks

    36 minutes ago
    D426DA40-8D45-41F6-BB14-A06835DCF2C5
    Tigers in the NFL

    Tee Higgins With His Best Randy Moss Impersonation Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17246465_168387971_lowres
    Football

    What We Learned About Clemson in Regular-Season Ending Victory

    3 hours ago
    6CAFBDA6-1BA2-4043-92D5-E423775004CC
    Tigers in the NFL

    NFL Analyst Looks At Trevor Lawrence’s Issues During Rookie Year

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17245622_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Sticks to Offensive Game Plan, Dominates Gamecocks with Run Game

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17246461_168387971_lowres
    Football

    A Krispy Kreme Donuts and Zero Bars Kind of Celebration for Tigers

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17245339_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Ups and Downs: Clemson Dominates Gamecocks in Shutout Win

    17 hours ago