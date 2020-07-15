SI All-American 2021 Watch List: 12 Florida State Seminoles Football Commits & 28 Key FSU Targets Named

New FSU head coach Mike Norvell's first official recruiting class with the Seminoles was Florida State's 2020 haul-- but not really. He was hired to come aboard in Tallahassee a little over a week before December's Early Signing Period commenced. So that class really was more comprised of what Norvell was able to salvage from what his predecessor, Willie Taggart, had put together.

For all intents and purposes, that makes FSU's 2021 class Norvell's first in Tallahassee. The former Memphis head coach already had his work cut out for him taking over at Florida State. Enter the necessary recruiting restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, and Norvell is now tasked with not just learning how to recruit to FSU, which is coming off a pair of losing seasons, but how to do so in the midst of a game-changing pandemic.

Norvell's 2021 class currently includes 13 commitments, spearheaded by 'Nole legacy and current outside linebacker Branden Jennings. Jennings' father, Bradley, was also an FSU linebacker, a three-year starter who helped the Seminoles to their perfect season and national title in 1999.

Jennings' primary recruiters at Florida State are defensive ends coach John Papuchis and linebackers coach Chris Marve-- and that makes perfect sense, as Jennings has the potential to play anywhere at the second level of the 'Nole defense, be it inside or on the edge along the line of scrimmage.

But he's one of many sought-after commitments in Norvell's class who are in the running for the honor of being named Sports Illustrated All-Americans-- that distinction will be bestowed upon the most talented prospects from a list of over 1,000 recruits. Keep an eye out for this, as it'll be rolled out over the days and weeks to come. A dozen of Florida State's 2021 commitments are being considered for SI All-American status, and you can check out their individual SIAA pages via the links below.

