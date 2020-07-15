AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

SI All-American 2021 Watch List: 12 Florida State Seminoles Football Commits & 28 Key FSU Targets Named

David Visser

New FSU head coach Mike Norvell's first official recruiting class with the Seminoles was Florida State's 2020 haul-- but not really. He was hired to come aboard in Tallahassee a little over a week before December's Early Signing Period commenced. So that class really was more comprised of what Norvell was able to salvage from what his predecessor, Willie Taggart, had put together. 

For all intents and purposes, that makes FSU's 2021 class Norvell's first in Tallahassee. The former Memphis head coach already had his work cut out for him taking over at Florida State. Enter the necessary recruiting restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, and Norvell is now tasked with not just learning how to recruit to FSU, which is coming off a pair of losing seasons, but how to do so in the midst of a game-changing pandemic. 

Norvell's 2021 class currently includes 13 commitments, spearheaded by 'Nole legacy and current outside linebacker Branden Jennings. Jennings' father, Bradley, was also an FSU linebacker, a three-year starter who helped the Seminoles to their perfect season and national title in 1999. 

Jennings' primary recruiters at Florida State are defensive ends coach John Papuchis and linebackers coach Chris Marve-- and that makes perfect sense, as Jennings has the potential to play anywhere at the second level of the 'Nole defense, be it inside or on the edge along the line of scrimmage. 

But he's one of many sought-after commitments in Norvell's class who are in the running for the honor of being named Sports Illustrated All-Americans-- that distinction will be bestowed upon the most talented prospects from a list of over 1,000 recruits. Keep an eye out for this, as it'll be rolled out over the days and weeks to come. A dozen of Florida State's 2021 commitments are being considered for SI All-American status, and you can check out their individual SIAA pages via the links below.

And here are some SI All-American candidates who are uncommitted and still being targeted by the Seminoles. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Football Season Outlook, Recruiting, & Other News

Updates on the future of FSU football, recruiting news, the Seminole name, women's hoops coaching change, & more.

Dustin Franklin

‘Noles Back in the Mix for Blue-Chip RB: Scouting Report

Four-star running backs Ke’Travion Hargrove de-commits; FSU among new leaders.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Football's 2021 Schedule Altered

A slight adjustment to the next meeting of the Seminoles and Irish.

David Visser

Former 'Nole Named Top 10 RB in NFL: Fair?

Dalvin Cook named a top ten NFL back by ESPN experts, but is it a fair placement on the list?

Dustin Franklin

Video: FSU Football Shows Leadership By Wearing Masks

The athletic face of the university is setting an example by keeping its student-athletes' faces covered.

David Visser

A Bad Day for ACC Football, Florida, & Tallahassee

This tide needs to turn if we're going to see FSU football in the fall.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Conditioning Begins, Recruiting, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Offers Star Clemson RB's Little Brother: Scouting Report

The Seminoles are trying to snag a would-be legacy from a division rival.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Offer, Hoops Message, & 'Nole PGA Top 5

The football team extends an offer, a basketball player makes a point, and FSU is represented well on the links.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Class of ‘23 DE with Huge Upside: Scouting Report

Kelby Collins from Alabama receives scholarship offer from the ‘Noles.

Dustin Franklin