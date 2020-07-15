SI All-American 2021 Watch List: 12 Florida State Seminoles Football Commits & 28 Key FSU Targets Named
David Visser
New FSU head coach Mike Norvell's first official recruiting class with the Seminoles was Florida State's 2020 haul-- but not really. He was hired to come aboard in Tallahassee a little over a week before December's Early Signing Period commenced. So that class really was more comprised of what Norvell was able to salvage from what his predecessor, Willie Taggart, had put together.
For all intents and purposes, that makes FSU's 2021 class Norvell's first in Tallahassee. The former Memphis head coach already had his work cut out for him taking over at Florida State. Enter the necessary recruiting restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, and Norvell is now tasked with not just learning how to recruit to FSU, which is coming off a pair of losing seasons, but how to do so in the midst of a game-changing pandemic.
Norvell's 2021 class currently includes 13 commitments, spearheaded by 'Nole legacy and current outside linebacker Branden Jennings. Jennings' father, Bradley, was also an FSU linebacker, a three-year starter who helped the Seminoles to their perfect season and national title in 1999.
Jennings' primary recruiters at Florida State are defensive ends coach John Papuchis and linebackers coach Chris Marve-- and that makes perfect sense, as Jennings has the potential to play anywhere at the second level of the 'Nole defense, be it inside or on the edge along the line of scrimmage.
But he's one of many sought-after commitments in Norvell's class who are in the running for the honor of being named Sports Illustrated All-Americans-- that distinction will be bestowed upon the most talented prospects from a list of over 1,000 recruits. Keep an eye out for this, as it'll be rolled out over the days and weeks to come. A dozen of Florida State's 2021 commitments are being considered for SI All-American status, and you can check out their individual SIAA pages via the links below.
- Outside linebacker Branden Jennings: Sandalwood High School (Jacksonville, FL)
- Quarterback Luke Altmyer: Starkville High School (Starkville, MS)
- Cornerback Hunter Washington: Katy High School (Katy, TX)
- Cornerback Omarion Cooper: Lehigh Senior High School (Lehigh Acres, FL)
- Receiver Joshua Burrell: Blythewood High School (Blythewood, SC)
- Strong-side defensive end Joshua Farmer: Gadsden County High School (Havana, FL)
- Center Bryson Estes: Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, GA)
- Cornerback Kevin Knowles: McArthur High School (Hollywood, FL)
- Tight end Jackson West: Huntsville High School (Huntsville, AL)
- Center Jake Slaughter: Trinity Catholic High School (Ocala, FL)
- Outside linebacker Jordan Eubanks: Guyer High School (Denton, TX)
- Inside linebacker Dequaveon Fuller: Lehigh Senior High School (Lehigh Acres, FL)
And here are some SI All-American candidates who are uncommitted and still being targeted by the Seminoles.
- Safety Terrion Arnold: John Paul II Catholic High School (Tallahassee, FL)
- Safety Corey Collier: Miami Palmetto High School (Miami, FL)
- Tight end Michael Trigg: Carrollwood Day School (Tampa, FL)
- Safety Ahmari Harvey: Florida State University School (Tallahassee, FL)
- Defensive end Shambre Jackson: Boone High School (Orlando, FL)
- Safety Dink Jackson: Eau Gallie High School (Melbourne, FL)
- Receiver Destyn Pazon: Edna Karr High School (New Orleans, LA)
- Offensive tackle Rod Orr: Gadsden City High School (Gadsden, AL)
- Offensive guard Terrence Ferguson: Peach County High School (Fort Valley, GA)
- Strong-side defensive end Zyun Reeves: East Forsyth High School (Kernersville, NC)
- Defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Gaffney High School (Gaffney, SC)
- Defensive tackle Marquis Robinson: Milton High School (Milton, FL)
- Safety Sage Ryan: Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, LA)
- Receiver Tyrese Johnson: Booker T. Washington High School (New Orleans, LA)
- Cornerback Kamari Lassiter: American Christian Academy (Tuscaloosa, AL)
- Running back Alton McCaskill: Oak Ridge High School (Conroe, TX)
- Weak-side defensive end Kyran Montgomery: Pike High School (Indianapolis, IN)
- Athlete Tyler Morehead: Clinch County High School (Homerville, GA)
- Quarterback Shedeur Sanders: Trinity Christian School (Cedar Hill, TX)
- Safety Jaden Slocum: Alpharetta High School (Alpharetta, GA)
- Athlete Chase Smith: Bayside High School (Palm Bay, FL)
- Athlete Xavian Sorey: Graceville High School (Graceville, FL)
- Running back KeyShawn Spencer: Palm Bay Senior High School (Melbourne, FL)
- Receiver Jayden Thomas: Pace Academy (Atlanta, GA)
- Receiver Brian Thomas: Walker High School (Walker, LA)
- Defensive tackle Desmond Watson: Armwood Senior High School (Seffner, FL)
- Defensive tackle Tim Williams: Clearwater High School (Clearwater, FL)
- Receiver Malik McClain: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)