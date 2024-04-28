REPORT: Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed Signing UDFA Deal With Chicago Bears
While former Western Kentucky and University of West Florida signal caller Austin Reed was not selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, he will stil have an opportunity to make an NFL roster. Per a report from Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, Reed will sign with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.
RELATED: NFL Draft: Packers Select QB Michael Pratt in 7th Round
In his two seasons at WKU, Reed threw for 8,086 yards and 71 touchdowns, completing 678 passes. He only threw 22 interceptions Reed's best year as the Hilltoppers quarterback came in his first year with the program, throwing for 4,746 yards and 400 touchdowns. His 4,746 passing yards ranked at the top of the nation in 2022. Prior to that, Reed won a Division-II national championship with West Florida in 2019.
Both years in Bowling Green, Reed led the Hilltoppers to bowl appearances.
What stands out about Reed is his ability to make accurate and quick passes. Reed’s arm strength also paves way for big plays, which are always needed at the pro level. If Reed does make it through to the Bears' roster in the fall, he'll in all likelihood be backing up number one overall pick Caleb Williams.