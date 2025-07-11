2025 G5 QB Scouting Reports: Blake Horvath- Navy Midshipmen
Blake Horvath and the Midshipmen of Navy are on everyone’s radar heading into the 2025 season. That’s a stark contrast to the start of last season, when Navy was picked by many to be a bottom-tier AAC team—and Horvath had just one start under his belt.
Everything changed quickly. Navy went undefeated through the first five weeks, and Horvath burst onto the national scene with seven passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in his first four games—something not done since Lamar Jackson’s 2016 Heisman season.
Not only did Horvath lead Navy to an unforgettable 10-win campaign in 2024, he etched his name atop both the Navy record book and national statistical categories. His 2,599 total yards of offense were the second most in school history. Among all FBS quarterbacks, Horvath ranked second in rushing yards with 1,246. He became just the third quarterback in Navy history to pass and rush for over 1,200 yards in a single season.
As he enters 2025, Horvath and offensive coordinator Drew Cronic won’t be sneaking up on anyone. The expectations are sky-high, and with good reason. With a full offseason together, it will be fascinating to see what new wrinkles Cronic adds to this already-unique offense that blends the triple option and wing-T, now fully tailored around Horvath’s skill set.
Height: 6’2"
Weight: 195
Class: Senior
Hometown: Hilliard, OH
High School: Hilliard Darby HS
Notable Stats & Accolades:
2024 Season: 80/139 (58%) | 1,353 passing yards | 13 TDs / 4 INTs | 1,246 rushing yards | 17 rushing TDs
Career Stats: 86/151 (57%) | 1,437 passing yards | 15 TDs / 4 INTs | 1,429 rushing yards | 17 rushing TDs
2024 Armed Forces Bowl MVP
AS A PASSER
PLATFORM AND DROPBACK VERSATILITY
Horvath and coordinator Drew Chronic have formed an ideal match. Chronic’s offense blends wing-T and triple-option formations with shotgun sets, demanding a quarterback who can execute across a wide variety of passing looks—and Horvath proved himself to be more than capable.
Whether it’s a three-step drop from under center or a play-action pass out of the shotgun, Horvath maintains timing, rhythm, and mechanical consistency. That speaks to both his athleticism and technical polish. His footwork stands out in an offense filled with misdirection, where the quarterback is at the heart of all of it.
At the 2:16 mark in the video below, Horvath rolls right, appearing to carry out an option play. But as he gains depth, he quickly resets his feet, forms a strong base, and delivers a smooth touchdown pass on a leak route—thrown against the grain of the play. These kinds of platform adjustments show up all over his film.
From sprint outs and play-action rollouts to traditional three- and five-step drops, Horvath remains a threat through the air. At the :30 mark, he fakes a jet sweep in the shotgun, riding the fake for a two-count, and then sets up to deliver an accurate downfield throw. That range of platform versatility, executed cleanly, was the foundation of Navy’s much-improved passing game in 2024 and will be central to taking it to the next level in 2025.
DEEP BALL
With so much misdirection in the run game, Navy attacks defenders’ eyes with every snap, especially when setting up play-action deep shots. The difference between Navy and other teams with similar goals is that there are often three viable run threats on a single snap. That overload of possibilities leaves safeties and other secondary defenders guessing, trying to decipher what is happening in the backfield.
Even when defenders recognize the pass early, it’s often too late. That makes deep ball placement crucial in Navy’s scheme. The ball must be layered with enough loft and distance to keep it away from trailing defenders, while still hitting receivers in stride.
At the :30 mark below, Horvath carries out a jet sweep fake, pulling the safety down and out of optimal coverage position. As the slot receiver blows past the safety, Horvath layers a perfect throw with the ideal trajectory and placement—over the top, on the upfield shoulder, and without breaking stride. The result: a 39-yard touchdown. This play showcases why Horvath’s deep-ball accuracy became a core part of Navy’s offensive success in 2024.
AS A RUNNER
VISION & BLOCK READING
Horvath’s success as a runner starts with his vision, but what sets him apart is the instinctive feel he brings to every carry. He consistently gets his eyes to the right spot and knows how to follow blocks into daylight. Once in the open field, he’s a master at reading second-level blocks, weaving through traffic, and even setting up downfield help with his angles.
At the 1:00 mark, Horvath fakes the jet sweep. His lead blocker clears out one linebacker, and Horvath immediately bounces outside. Two Memphis defenders close in, but can’t make the play. What makes this play special is Horvath beginning a spin move three yards before contact while evading the two defenders previously mentioned. In one fluid motion, he slips both defenders, spins off another, and breaks into the open field. What looked like a potential two yard gain once he crossed the line of scrimmage, turned into a 47 yard chunk play for the Midshipmen, thanks to Horvath’s vision and instincts.
SPEED
During the 2024 season, Horvath had two touchdown runs of 90+ yards. Those two runs were more than any other team in the FBS. To break off two 90-yard runs, and several others that were close to that range—one can assume serious speed is in Horvath’s arsenal of skills.
Once Horvath finds an opening and gets upfield, he has the ability to separate from trailing defenders. At the 4:30 mark in the video below, Horvath pulls the ball on what seems to be a read on a jet sweep action, where his read key is the flow of the defense.
As he is riding the mesh on the jet sweep, the entire Memphis defense seems to follow the sweep, making it an easy read for Horvath. After he pulls it, he hits the crease, and none of the closing defenders come close to catching him as he goes on to score a 90-yard touchdown—the first of two on the season.
AGILITY & CHANGE OF DIRECTION
What separates Horvath isn’t just straight-line speed, it’s his ability to change direction in the open field. He can put defenders in poor tackling positions with quick cuts, hesitation moves, or lateral shifts. That "wiggle" makes him a nightmare in space.
Even when the defense executes and the play breaks down, Horvath can turn a busted play into a highlight. On the first play in the video below, Navy sets up a QB follow with outside zone blocking and the fullback lead blocking on the edge. Memphis penetrates both on the front and backside, essentially blowing up the play.
Where most quarterbacks would take a loss, Horvath does not. With one sharp plant, he reverses field entirely and sprints untouched into the end zone. It’s a classic case of a quarterback making the offense "right" even when the defense did everything right, something few quarterbacks can do on the ground.