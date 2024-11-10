#25 Army Stay Undefeated and Beat North Texas 14-3 in Bryson Daily's Return To Action
This week, the Army Black Knights entered the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history, slotting in at #25. They're likely to move up in those rankings this week, now that they've moved to a 9-0 start on the year, matching their highest win total since 2021.
Army's winning streak also moved all the way to 13 games Saturday with a 14-3 result over North Texas in Denton.
The Return of Bryson Daily
Army starting quarterback Bryson Daily returned this week after an illness kept him out of action last week against Air Force. He came back with a vengeance in his home state, finishing with 36 carries for 153 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Daily also completed two passes for 15 yards, but also threw an interception. He guided the Army offense to 308 total yards on Saturday.
No Touchdowns for the Mean Green
Giving up a North Texas field goal on the opening possession of the game, Army trailed for the first time this season. Those would be the only points that North Texas would score in this game, however.
Army becomes the only team so far this season to keep North Texas out of the end zone. North Texas have scored at least two touchdowns in every other game this year. The Black Knights' defense also picked off Chandler Morris twice, both inside the red zone. Donovan Platt and Justin Weaver each had one pick for the Black Knights.
What's Next?
At 9-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play, Army will stay atop the AAC standings this week. They face their toughest opponent of the year in their next contest: a Notre Dame team currently slotted at #10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. That game will take place November 23 at Yankee Stadium in New York City on NBC.
North Texas fall to 5-4 on the year, losing their third consecutive game. They will return to action on Friday, November 15, at UTSA on ESPN2. Kickoff for that contest is scheduled for 8 PM ET, 7 PM CT.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Navy Football: Mids Snap Losing Streak With Road Win At South Florida
Boise State Football: Ahmed Hassanein Embracing Both Egyptian Heritage & Cowboy Toughness
Memphis Football: Tigers Hang On for 27-20 Friday Night Win Over Rice