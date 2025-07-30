5 Breakout Players To Watch in The American Conference in 2025
With the offseason winding down and fall camps set to open, the countdown till the 2025 college football season is on as we’re less than 35 days until all 14 American Conference teams kickoff the season on August 30.
The league will look to capitalize off last year’s success.
The American sent eight teams to Bowl Season and captured the Bowl Challenge Cup by virtue of a 6-2 postseason record. Teams from The American scored bowl wins against opponents from the SEC, Big 12, ACC, Mountain West, Sun Belt and Conference USA. The American was one of only five leagues (joining the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC) to have three teams finish with 10 wins last season.
This feature runs down the list of five players who could be on the verge of a breakout campaign in 2025.
Here’s the list of five to watch for the upcoming year in the American.
1. Reese Poffenbarger – Quarterback: North Texas
Now on his fourth team, this is Poffenbarger's last shot to prove himself as an FBS quarterback. It's not entirely his fault he didn't shine at Miami - he did get beat out for the job by eventual No 1 NFL Draft pick Cam Ward. Poffenbarger's two previous best seasons came at Albany in 2022 and 2023, throwing for nearly 7,000 yards with 60 touchdown passes to 17 interceptions in that time.
2. JR Wilson – Wide Receiver: Florida Atlantic
A grad transfer from Virginia, Wilson was a late bloomer for the Cavaliers, which bodes well for Zach Kittley's Owls. He finished his three seasons in Charlottesville with 26 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown. However, the 6'4" Queens native could be so much more if he's worked into Kittley's air raid concepts.
3. Quinton Jackson – Running Back: Rice
The Owls primary kick returner was 13th in the nation with an average of 26.7 yards per kickoff return last season. Jackson was second on the team in 2024 with 933 all-purpose yards. Jackson also became the first Rice player to have a touchdown rushing, receiving, and by kick return in the same season since 1976.
4. Shad Banks – Linebacker: UTSA
Banks joins the Roadrunners from TCU this year. Banks was injured for the majority of the 2024 season in Fort Worth, but racked up 62 tackles with nine for a loss and a sack in 2023. If he stays healthy, Banks could be one of the leaders of the Roadrunner defense.
5. David Fisher – Cornerback: North Texas
The second Mean Green player on our list, Fisher joins UNT after four seasons at Sam Houston. Fisher is a very experienced defender with 28 starts and 33 total games under his belt. The Bearkats were a top-25 defense in 2024 as Fisher picked off two passes and broke up six passes with 37 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.