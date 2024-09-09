Army Football: Holder Matthew Rhodes Named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week
The Army Black Knights moved to 2-0 on the season after a 24-7 win against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton this past weekend. One play that pushed Army over the edge for the win was a creative trick play in the fourth quarter.
Holder Matthew Rhodes took the snap and ran sweep around the left side for a 23-yard touchdown.
The victory extended Army's winning streak to six games, dating back to last season, and allowed Army to claim their first conference game as a member of The American.
Rhodes now has the honor of being Army's first AAC Player of the Week, in any category.
The Black Knights continue their season on September 21 hosting the Rice Owls.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
FIU Tight End Rocky Beers Out "At Least A Month" With Hamstring Injury
AP Poll: Northern Illinois Huskies Reach #25 After Upset Win At Notre Dame
Navy QB Blake Horvath Goes For 4 Touchdowns in 38-11 Rout of Temple