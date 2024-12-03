Army Football's Jeff Monken Named AAC Coach of the Year
Ahead of this week's American Athletic Conference championship game at Michie Stadium, the AAC has named Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken as the league's Coach of the Year.
Monken led Army to an 8-0 record in conference games and a 10-1 overall record in conference games in Army's first season as a member of the league.
Army quarterback Bryson Daily also took home AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
The Black Knights landed four total players on the All-AAC first team (Daily, OG Bill Katsigiannis, C Brady Small, safety Max DiDomenico).
The five were on the second team, two on the third team, and one honorable mention.
The American Football Championship Game will be held Friday, December 6, as Army hosts Tulane at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT at West Point's Michie Stadium on ABC.
