Navy Offensive Lineman Connor McMahon Taking Special Jersey Number For 2024
Each season since 2021, one Navy senior offensive lineman has worn #68 in memory of the late David Forney. Brian Newberry announced Monday that the number will go to senior offensive tackle Connor McMahon.
Forney, a three-year letter winner and first-team All-AAC pick at Navy, passed away at 22 in early 2020 following his senior season with the Mids.
McMahon is a returning starter for the Mids at offensive tackle and has played in 23-consecutive games over the last two years. He follows the tradition of wearing #68 in memory of Forney after Billy Honaker, Pierce Banbury, Kip Frankland, and Lirion Murtezi did it previously
Navy enter their second season under head coach Brian Newberry in 2024. Newberry led the Midshipmen to a 5-7 record in 2023. They will begin their season in Annapolis on August 31 against Bucknell at Noon, broadcast on CBS Sports Network.