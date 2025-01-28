TRANSFER PORTAL: Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Ty Chan Commits To UConn Huskies
Monday afternoon saw Notre Dame offensive lineman Ty Chan commit to the UConn Huskies via X for the 2025 season.
Notre Dame's roster had the New Jersey native listed at 6'5" and 320 pounds. The offensive tackle appeared in 14 games over two seasons for the Fighting Irish. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
In the class of 2023, Chan was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN. He was rated as one of the top 15 offensive tackles in the country by 247Sports and Rivals.
Chan joins a UConn program coming off one of their best seasons at the FBS level. The Huskies achieved a 9-4 record under head coach Jim Mora, culminating in a win over North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl - UConn's first bowl victory since the 2009 season.
