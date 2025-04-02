Tulane Linebacker Jesus Machado Enters Transfer Portal
Tulane linebacker Jesus Machado announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday. The Miami native announced his decision in a post to X, thanking current Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall as well as former Tulane coach Willie Fritz and Green Wave fans.
"The past five years have been some of the most rewarding of my life, and I'll forever cherish the memories we've created together," Machado noted.
The Champagnat Catholic grad signed with Tulane as a three-star recruit in the class of 2020. From 2020-2023, Machado made 150 tackles with 5.5 for a loss, an interception, and three pass deflections. He led the team in tackles in 2023 with 98. A knee injury caused him to miss the 2024 season.
He is one of roughly 15 outgoing transfers from the 2024 Tulane team. Conversely, Sumrall's program have added roughly 26 players from the portal for the 2025 season.
A 220-pound, 6'1" redshirt senior, Machado will have one season of eligibility remaining.