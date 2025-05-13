G5 Football Daily

UTSA Adds National Champion LSU Running Back John Emery Jr. For 2025

Joe Londergan

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) carries the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Running back John Emery Jr. will join a new team after six years with the LSU Tigers, including a 2019 season where he helped LSU win their fourth national championship.

Per On3, Emery has signed with the UTSA Roadrunners for the 2025 campaign. Emery joins Jeff Traylor's team that went 7-6 in 2024 and won their second bowl game, a 44-15 win over Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Before joining LSU, Emery was a four-star prospect and the No. 2 running back in the nation, as ranked by 247Sports. With the Tigers, Emery appeared in 38 games with five starts. He totaled 1,123 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He also added 37 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Emery averaged 5.9 yards per rush in his time at LSU.

Emery missed all but one game of the 2024 season with a torn ACL. He also missed much of the 2023 season due to an injury and missed the 2021 season due to academic issues.

UTSA opens the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30 at Texas A&M. The Roadrunners averaged 169.2 rushing yards per game last season, eighth in the American Athletic Conference.

