2024 Bahamas Bowl- Liberty vs. Buffalo: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
After a 5-0 start to the season, the Liberty Flames lost back-to-back games and finished the regular season with an 8-3 record, missing out on the Conference USA championship game.
As for the Buffalo Bulls, they finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and are looking for their best record since 2018 when they went 10-4.
Liberty Flames (8-3, 5-3 Conference USA) @ Buffalo Bulls (8-4, 6-2 MAC)
Date: Saturday, January 4
Time: 11:00 AM ET
Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium - Nassau, Bahamas
TV: ESPN2
Radio: LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM)
Betting Line: Buffalo -2.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Flames Impacted By Transfer Portal
Over ten players have entered the transfer portal for the Liberty Flames, with the biggest name being quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter has since committed to Colorado. Although he didn't have a strong 2024 season, he completed 147 passes for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
Head coach Jamey Chadwell announced that sophomore Ryan Burger will get the start. In 2024, Burger saw action in four games, completing four passes for 48 yards. He saw action in some designed quarterback draws in their season finale against Sam Houston State. He is a transfer out of Appalachian State. Burger's backup is expected to be freshman Jayden Bradford from IMG Academy.
Running back Quinton Cooley, who finished third amongst Conference USA in rushing yards, has opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. The Flames will have to rely on running back Billy Lucas who ran for 663 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 yards per attempt.
Buffalo Almost At Full Strength
The Bulls will essentially be at full strength for this bowl game. Only four players have entered the transfer portal thus far. They will still have quarterback C.J. Ogbonna, wideout Victor Snow and running back AI-Jay Henderson, who will almost certainly break 1,000 yards rushing for the season with this game
Bulls Defense To Present Plenty Of Challenges
Graduate Student Shaun Dolac finished the regular season leading the country with 159 total tackles (76 solo/83 assisted). He posted 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and five interceptions. He was by far one of the top linebackers in the country.
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Red Murdock posted 143 total tackles (64 solo/79 assists) which was second in the country behind his teammate.
Having, statistically, the two best linebackers in the country led the Bulls to having the fourth-best rush defense (137.1 yards per game) in the MAC and 12 total interceptions
This Buffalo defense will take on a diminished Liberty offense, but assuming the Flames have no other weapons available would be unwise.
