CUSA Championship Will Be A Rematch Between Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the 2024 Conference USA Championship game next week. That game will be a rematch of Saturday's matchup, which saw the Tops take down the Gamecocks 19-17 with a 50-yard field goal inside the final seconds.
Jax State had previously clinched hosting duties as the league's top team, and will finish the regular season with a 7-1 record in conference play. Western Kentucky needed a win to secure their place following Liberty's loss to Sam Houston on Friday.
The first half ended with a 10-10 tie, after the two teams went a combined 3-16 on third downs.
In the second half, WKU's first offensive possession saw them take a three-point lead with a 15-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard field goal from Lucas Carneiro
Jax State starting QB Tyler Huff had to be helped off the field midway through the third quarter after an apparent lower body injury. Logan Smothers entered in his place, and delivered an admirable performance, finishing with five carries for 32 yards and a rushing touchdown, in addition to four completions for 62 yards. Huff did not return to the game.
Western Kentucky extended the lead early in the fourth quarter when Carneiro connected again from 35 yards out. Jax State immediately answered with a 17-yard touchdown run by Smothers, going up one point with the PAT.
In the final two minutes, Western Kentucky quickly ran ten plays and moved 44 yards, setting up Carneiro for the winning 50-yard field goal with three seconds remaining.
Western Kentucky QB Caden Veltkamp finished with 28 completions on 47 attempts for 301 yards and a touchdown. That helped WKU overcome a performance that saw them commit ten penalties for 84 yards.
The Conference USA Championship is scheduled for Friday, December 6 on CBS Sports Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM CT//7 PM ET.
The Gamecocks will seek their first CUSA title in their second season in the league.
