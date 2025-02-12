Dallas Cowboys Hire UTEP Defensive Coordinator J.J. Clark
As UTEP head coach Scotty Walden enters his second seasons at the helm in El Paso, he will need to seek out a new defensive coordinator.
Miners’ defensive coordinator J.J. Clark is leaving UTEP after he accepted a position with the Dallas Cowboys.
Clark is set to join Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach, as first reported by FootballScoop.com.
The move now leaves Walden and the Miners with a pair of new coordinators entering the 2025 campaign, as UTEP offensive coordinator Jake Brown resigned from his position following the season to pursue other opportunities.
Clark was an assistant on Walden's coaching staff at Austin Peay prior to both joining the Miners last year.
After his playing career at Division III Wheaton College, Clark spent time at Humboldt State, Akron, Wheaton and Indiana Wesleyan before joining Walden at Austin Peay.
In his first season with the program, Clark’s defense ranked 113th out of 134 FBS programs in points per game allowed (32.3), but did appear to make strides in the latter half of the season – as the Miners went 3-3 to close the year after an 0-6 start.
