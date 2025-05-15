FIU DL Jamarrion Solomon Commits To Charlotte 49ers
On Wednesday, the Charlotte 49ers announced the signing of FIU transfer Jamarrion Solomon. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Solomon was rated a three-star transfer per 247Sports. Solomon stands at 6,0", 270 pounds per Charlotte's roster announcement.
After only playing one game in 2022 and 2023, Solomon played in all 12 of the Panthers' games this past season, posting 20 total tackles (six solo/14 assisted), three tackles for loss and one sack.
Coming out of high school, his only scholarship offer was FIU. At Palmetto Senior High, he was an All-Dade selection playing for head coach Mike Monasco.
Last season, the 49ers went 5-7. Following the end of the season, Charlotte hired Ohio Bobcats head coach Tim Ablin to take over the program after firing Biff Poggi. Charlotte's defense ranked 11th in the American Athletic Conference.
The 49ers open the 2025 season on Friday, August 29 against Appalachian State.