FIU Football: 16 Panthers Named on Phil Steele CUSA Preseason Teams
FIU are preparing for a 2024 season where they hope to better the 4-8 record they have attained in each of the last two campaigns. They'll do so with a roster that's gained quite a bit of experience in those year.s
On Monday, the Panther football program revealed all 16 of Phil Steele's Conference USA preseason team selections. One made the first team, five on the second team, four on the third team, and six on the fourth team.
First-Team Players: LB Reggie Peterson
Peterson is coming off a season where he posted 104 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception. He finished second on the team in total tackles, solo tackles and assisted tackles. The senior linebacker is expected to be a crucial part of the Panthers' defense in 2024.
Second-Team Players
WR/PR Dean Patterson, OT Travis Burke, CB Hezekiah Masses, S Jojo Evans and LS Jackson Lee
Patterson made it onto both the offense and special teams of the second-team. The redshirt junior hauled in 28 receptions for 423 yards and one touchdown in 2023 and finished on the all-conference second team on special teams. With the departure of Kris Mitchell, the 6'2," 200 pound wide receiver will have to make up for the void left by Mitchell as the passing game's likely primary target.
Travis Burke stands at 6'9," 303 pounds according to the FIU website. Although he missed time with injury, he was a consistent player on the offense line and will continue to be one of the veterans of the group as the rest of the. offensive line will be fairly young.
Masses took a big leap from his freshman to sophomore season. In 2023, the cornerback had 42 total tackles, 37 solo tackles, five assisted tackles and one interception. Although Masses wasn't named to any all-conference teams, the young cornerback is set for what can be a strong junior season.
Safety Jojo Evans didn't play last season, but in 2022 with Kent State, Evans had 83 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, 28 assisted tackles and one interception. Evans should start alongside CJ Christian.
Jackson Lee was part of a strong special teams group for the Panthers last season. With all those pieces back, Lee is set for another strong season.
Third-Team Selections
RB Shomari Lawrence, OT JaDarious Lee, P Daton Montiel, KR Lexington Joseph
Shomari Lawrence filled in as the lead back early on for Lexington Joseph and ended the season rushing for 556 yards, four touchdowns and averaged 4.5 yards per attempt. He ended up splitting reps with Kejon Owens, but still ended the season on a high note.
JaDarious Lee has been the talk of the town since the back half of the 2023 season and then going into spring camp. Versatile offensive lineman who stands at 6'2," 275 pounds according to the FIU website can move well and play all spots on the offensive line.
Daton Montiel was placed on the Ray Guy award watchlist last year and should be placed on it once again going into 2024. Montiel punted in every single game for FIU.
Running back Lexington "Flex" Joseph is set to make his return to the field in 2024, but was placed onto the preseason list as a kick returner.
Fourth-Team Selections
QB Keyone Jenkins, WR Eric Rivers, DE Eddie Walls III, DE Giovanni Davis, LB Elijah Anderson-Taylor and LB Travion Barnes
After not starting in week zero, Jenkins took over the FIU offense in week one and wouldn't look back. Despite throwing 11 interceptions, the freshman quarterback threw for 2,414 yards and 11 touchdowns. Jenkins gained some muscle in the offseason and the playbook has also seen adjustments to where he should find more success in 2024.
Whenever Jenkins needed to throw a deep ball to a receiver, Memphis transfer Eric Rivers was always there. Ending his season with a multi-touchdown performance and hauling in a total of 32 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns put Rivers as the wide receiver two entering 2024, but with the chance to really take the next step in this FIU offense.
In two seasons with Bethune-Cookman, Walls III had 36 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, 21 assistes tackles and three sacks. Last season Walls played in eight games where he posted his best numbers. Standing at 6'4,". 250 pounds, the big linebacker will be an option to replace Donovan Manuel on the starting defense.
Giovanni Davis is a name that hasn't been spoken of much this offseason. Transferring over from UT Martin after spending four seasons there, he posted 88 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He made the 2023 Big South-OVC Football Association and before the 2023 season was named to the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Ohio Valley fourth team.
After a nice first season at FIU, Elijah Anderson-Taylor is ready to take the next step and play alongside Reggie Peterson. In 2023, Anderson-Taylor posted 46 total tackles, and 4.5 tackles for loss. Prior to his time at FIU, he was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.
One of the many JUCO transfers that FIU brought in was linebacker Travion Barnes. This past season, Barnes posted 124 total tackles, and four sacks. Standing at 6'1," Barnes will be one of the quicker linebackers in the room and can make an impact right away.