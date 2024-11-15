FIU Football: Brian Blades II Happy With Growth He's Made
It's been an interesting journey for FIU Panthers cornerback Brian Blades II.
Blades II, son of former Seattle Seahawks pro bowl receiver Brian Blades, came to FIU in 2021 as a walk-on, but eventually earned a scholarship. However, injuries kept him off of the field for most of his first two years with the program. 2023 saw the American Heritage product take a big step forward, starting ten games with 36 tackles, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked kick.
Now in 2024, Blades has helped lead FIU to becoming the top pass defense in Conference USA and top ten in the nation in passing yards allowed.
"Feel like my mindset changed from freshman to junior," Blades said. "I feel like seeing my cousin [Al Blades Jr.] get signed to the Jets this year too, being hungry, getting to that same position."
This season, Blades has used that renewed energy to accrue 23 total tackles (18 solo/five assisted), one tackle for loss and an interception. Early on in the season, the junior was the top-rated cornerback in the country according to Pro Football Focus. Entering Week 12, he is the 31st rated cornerback in the country.
The biggest improvement for Blades from 2023 to 2024, in his eyes, has been...well, his eyes.
"I think I am moving better with my eyes, having them in the right place this year," he noted this week. "I feel like it was all right last year, but this year, my goal was to be almost perfect."
Aside from his own personal improvement, Blades' mindset right now is to help the Panthers make their first bowl game since 2019. In a relatively young secondary, Blades is one of the leaders and sees it at his responsibility to keep the guys motivated.
"We got three games left. We can still get to the bowl game. That's my main goal this year, going to a bowl game and winning a championship...Keep that mindset we had Week One."
This week, FIU is set to take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks who are currently on a six-game win streak and are one of the top scoring offenses in the country. The biggest challenge for the Panthers this week: stopping Rich Rodriguez's lethal rushing attack. The secondary will have to play a role in that.
"They have one of the top rushers in the nation, so we gotta stop that now," Blades said. "They got some weapons on the outside too. So make sure you don't fall asleep."
The Panthers will take on the Gamecocks on Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 PM ET, streaming on ESPN+. Full Game Preview
