FIU Football: Lexington Joseph Looks Back on Time With Panthers
As the 2024 season comes to a close, FIU running back Lexington Joseph is one of only a handful of players remaining from the 2019 team - the last Panthers squad to reach a bowl game.
Through his time here at FIU, the Panthers running back has accumulated 1,162 rushing yards and eight touchdowns with one more game to go.
"I've been playing football my whole life," said Joseph. "I prepared myself for this moment, this last game...I'm just making the most of it once we go out there and play this Saturday."
This season has been a tough one for FIU, losing five one-score games and failing to become bowl eligible for a fifth consecutive season. Even so, Joseph remains grateful to have been able to play in 2024 after suffering an ACL injury the year prior and contemplating retirement.
"There've been ups and downs, but overall, I've been grateful because I missed the entire year last year," Joseph said. "I'm just happy to put my helmet on, go out there, get to have fun and laugh with the guys."
Being with a program for six years (a rarity in today's landscape) you learn a lot about yourself as a player and person. Perhaps most importantly, for the Panthers running back, he learned that patience was key.
"I've been here a long time, man," said Joseph. "I didn't really play my freshman year...but I learned to be patient, trust the process, and trust my coaches."
This season, Joseph has had to share a backfield with Shomari Lawrence, Kejon Owens, and recently, freshman Devonte Lyons. Joseph has ran for 288 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 71 attempts this season.
In recent weeks, Joseph has also taken a moment to take in what Lyons can offer FIU at the position for years to come.
"I've really seen him grow because he's a true freshman," said Joseph. "When he came here, he was mature, but I've seen him grow and become more mature...The speed of the game changes from high school to college...He processes it fast. He's a great player and athlete. Over the season, I've seen him wait his time, be patient and learn from me and other guys. To see him take off like that, I can't be more proud of him."
Lyons has run for 187 yards and one touchdown on 28 attempts this season. Against Kennesaw State, Lyons ran for 99 yards, the most any running back has ran for in a single game this season.
Over the next few months, Joseph will look towards preparing for the NFL Draft. If that doesn't work for him, he will look to begin working in local government through internships that he already had lined up prior to the 2024 season.
"Hopefully [I'll be] getting ready to play the NFL, but you know all things are not promised. As you guys know, I want to get into the government and stuff like that. Hopefully around that time, I'll be somewhere doing internships or just getting my feet wet in some government building so hopefully one day I can become the mayor of Miami."
FIU close out the 2024 season Saturday against Middle Tennessee State at 2 PM ET.
