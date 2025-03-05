FIU Football: Willie Simmons Preaches Growth Following First Spring Practice
MIAMI, FL—FIU returned to the field to begin spring practice this week. The intense work immediately raised excitement levels, but head coach Willie Simmons preached growth to his team following practice number one.
"That's all we can ask these guys, that every day they just get a little bit better," said Simmons. "Some of them will grow more than others, because you got some young guys, older guys, but the whole goal is that we just all get better. We get incrementally better every single day. We're gonna be a really, really tough team to beat this fall."
Despite so much change on both sides of the ball, the one position that will stay a constant is the quarterback spot. Keyone Jenkins expected to start when FIU takes on their first opponent. He's coming off a season where he completed 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. On day one, Jenkins did the right things.
"I saw him make some decisive decisions," Simmons said. "For a veteran guy, that's what you want to see. I'm not so worried about the accuracy right now. Not so much worried about whether he can complete passes. I want to see decisive decision making and then good fundamental techniques."
One of the main position battles taking place is on the offensive line, which will have four new faces, assuming Jaheim Buchanon does win a starting spot. The three players snapping the ball to Jenkins have been Buchanon, Wyatt Lawson and transfer Julius Pierce.
"I thought they did a pretty good job with assignments again," said Simmons. "When you're not in pass, it's really hard to evaluate those guys...for us it's about, did they make the right call? Did we get lined up? I don't think I saw a bad snap today and that was very encouraging. With shotgun teams, our ability to snap the football is going to be critical for our success."