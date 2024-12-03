FIU Tight End Rocky Beers To Enter Transfer Portal
Redshirt junior tight end Rocky Beers has entered the transfer portal, per On3. Beers was limited to one appearance in 2024 before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in the Panthers' season opener against Indiana. He enters the portal as a grad transfer, with one year of eligibility.
The 6'5" 234-pound tight end transferred to FIU from Air Force and played a total of 12 games, hauling in 22 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns. He was expected to be the starting tight end this season prior to this injury.
Rocky's brother, Rowdy previously FIU, but decided to leave football to become a firefighter. His sister Raegan plays basketball at Oklahoma.
As of Monday afternoon, over a dozen FIU players have now entered the transfer portal following the firing of head coach Mike MacIntyre.
