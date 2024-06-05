Former Western Kentucky Receiver Daewood Davis Named To All-UFL Team
This spring, the XFL and the USFL merged to create the United Football League. Among the many former college football players looking to extend their playing careers in the UFL are a few prime prospects from the G5 ranks.
On Wednesday, as the UFL regular season comes to a close, the league released the All-League rosters for 2024. Included on the offensive side was former Western Kentucky (and Oregon) wide receiver Daewood Davis.
Appearing in all ten games for the Memphis Showboats, Davis caught 41 passes for 446 yards with five touchdowns. His touchdown total was tied for second in the league. Memphis finished the regular season with a record of 5-5 for the second consecutive season.
The Broward County native played five seasons of college football, three at Oregon and two at Western Kentucky. For the Tops, Davis enjoyed his most productive seasons of college football at WKU, totaling 106 catches for 1635 yards and 15 touchdown catches.
The Showboats did not reach the UFL Playoffs, which begin Saturday, June 8, when the Michigan Panthers take on the Birmingham Stallions on ABC at 3 PM ET.