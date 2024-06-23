Liberty QB Kaidon Salter Named Among Heisman Long Shots For 2024
It's exceedingly rare for a player from outside the power conferences to win the Heisman trophy. However, it's a narrow chance, not a nonexistent one. In the eyes of some sportsbooks, the best chances for that to happen might go to the quarterback of the Liberty Flames in 2024: redshirt junior Kaidon Salter.
On Bet365, Salter has 100/1 odds to win the Heisman, He has the best odds of any G5 player that the sportsbook assigned odds to.
In 2023, Salter was Conference USA's Most Valuable Player and the MVP of the Conference USA Championship game. The junior dual-threat finished the season with 32 passing touchdowns and 12 on the ground. Salter finished the season with 1089 rushing yards, third amongst FBS quarterbacks. He was also tied for fifth in FBS pasing touchdowns.
Heading into the 2024 season Liberty are looking to build upon a campaign that took them to the Fiesta Bowl last season, saw them win a CUSA championship, and a 13-1 overall record.
The Flames open the 2024 season as one of the frontrunners for the G5's automatic bid in the College Football Playoff.
