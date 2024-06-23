G5 Football Daily

Liberty QB Kaidon Salter Named Among Heisman Long Shots For 2024

Joe Londergan

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) runs with the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) runs with the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's exceedingly rare for a player from outside the power conferences to win the Heisman trophy. However, it's a narrow chance, not a nonexistent one. In the eyes of some sportsbooks, the best chances for that to happen might go to the quarterback of the Liberty Flames in 2024: redshirt junior Kaidon Salter.

RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25: Will Mikey Keene Be The Top-Rated QB in the Mountain West?

On Bet365, Salter has 100/1 odds to win the Heisman, He has the best odds of any G5 player that the sportsbook assigned odds to.

In 2023, Salter was Conference USA's Most Valuable Player and the MVP of the Conference USA Championship game. The junior dual-threat finished the season with 32 passing touchdowns and 12 on the ground. Salter finished the season with 1089 rushing yards, third amongst FBS quarterbacks. He was also tied for fifth in FBS pasing touchdowns.

RELATED: UAB Football Offer 8th Grade Quarterback From Virginia

Heading into the 2024 season Liberty are looking to build upon a campaign that took them to the Fiesta Bowl last season, saw them win a CUSA championship, and a 13-1 overall record.

The Flames open the 2024 season as one of the frontrunners for the G5's automatic bid in the College Football Playoff.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/CUSA