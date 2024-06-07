Middle Tennessee Linebacker Devyn Curtis Receives Prestigious CUSA Scholarship
On Thursday, Conference USA announced recipients of the Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship. CUSA grants the $4,000 scholarship to distinguished graduates selected by the league’s Faculty Athletics Representatives and approved by the Conference USA Board of Directors.
Nine athletes from across the league's sponsored sports were awarded the scholarship. The lone athlete from the football side was Middle Tennessee redshirt senior linebacker Devyn Curtis.
The Nashville native and Brentwood Academy product graduated in December of 2023 with a degree in Leisure and Sport Management with a 3.98 GPA. He will pursue an MBA while he completes the remainder of his college eligibility.
In his previous four seasons with MTSU, Curtis appeared in 34 games with 124 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also has five passes defended with a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Derek Mason enters his first season as head coach of the MTSU football program. In their final year under Rick Stockstill, MTSU compiled a 4-8 record in 2023. The Blue Raiders open the 2024 season on August 31 against Tennessee Tech.