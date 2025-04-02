New Mexico State, Former Wake Forest QB Santino Marucci Enters Transfer Portal
After one season in Las Cruces with the New Mexico State Aggies, quarterback Santino Marucci has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Measuring 6'1" and 215 pounds, Marucci will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of Bartram Trail High School, Marucci was a three-star recruit and rated the #94 quarterback in the nation by 247Sports for the class of 2021.
Marucci began his college career at Wake Forest, where he graduated with a degree in economics. The Jacksonville, Florida native spent three seasons at Wake Forest, appearing in four total games where he . His most famous appearance came in a 2023 start where he led the Demon Deacons to a 21-17 win over Pittsburgh.
In his time at Wake Forest, he completed 12 passes on 21 attempts for 151 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
Last season as a graduate student at New Mexico State, Marucci appeared in seven games, completing 49 of 112 passes for 519 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran 37 times for 131 yards and a touchdown.