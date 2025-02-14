G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: Western Kentucky Lands Top In-State QB For 2026

Joe Londergan

Sep 17, 2016; Oxford, OH, USA; A view of a Western Kentucky Hilltoppers helmet at Fred Yager Stadium. Western Kentucky won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Tyson Helton's Western Kentucky Hilltoppers received their first commitment of the 2026 class on Thursday. Quarterback Cam O'Hara of Union, Kentucky announced his commitment to the Tops via X with the caption "1000% COMMITTED!"

O'Hara chose the Hilltoppers over reported offers from Kentucky Wildcats, Akron, Bowling Green, Miami (OH), and several FCS programs. He turned heads across the Bluegrass State, earning a three-star rating from 247Sports. The 6'2" prospect was also named as the #7 prospect in Kentucky, as well as the state's top quarterback in the class of 2026.

Last season at Cooper High School, O'Hara threw for a reported 3617 yards with a whopping 52 touchdown passes and only three interceptions.

Helton's Hilltoppers went 8-6 in 2024, reaching a bowl game for the sixth consecutive season.

Watch some of O'Hara's high school highlights here.

Joe Londergan
