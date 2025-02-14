RECRUITING: Western Kentucky Lands Top In-State QB For 2026
Tyson Helton's Western Kentucky Hilltoppers received their first commitment of the 2026 class on Thursday. Quarterback Cam O'Hara of Union, Kentucky announced his commitment to the Tops via X with the caption "1000% COMMITTED!"
O'Hara chose the Hilltoppers over reported offers from Kentucky Wildcats, Akron, Bowling Green, Miami (OH), and several FCS programs. He turned heads across the Bluegrass State, earning a three-star rating from 247Sports. The 6'2" prospect was also named as the #7 prospect in Kentucky, as well as the state's top quarterback in the class of 2026.
Last season at Cooper High School, O'Hara threw for a reported 3617 yards with a whopping 52 touchdown passes and only three interceptions.
Helton's Hilltoppers went 8-6 in 2024, reaching a bowl game for the sixth consecutive season.
Watch some of O'Hara's high school highlights here.
