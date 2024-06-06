REPORT: Former Colorado & Auburn Receiver Will Transfer To Jacksonville State
Per a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Tar'Varish Dawson will take his talents to Conference USA and his third FBS team. Zenitz reports that Dawson will join head coach Rich Rodriguez and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
A native of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Dawson was a consensus four-star recruit. He began his college career at Auburn where he spent two seasons, appearing in four games with two catches for 30 yards and two rushes for ten yards.
In 2023 at Colorado, Dawson had 14 receptions for 124 receiving yards and one touchdown, plus one carry for eight yards and one rushing touchdown. He made the decision to exit Deion Sanders' program in April.
In theory, a player like Dawson who can be incorporated into both the run and pass game should work very well for Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks averaged 4.8 yards per carry in 2023 and scored 35 rushing touchdowns, third-most in FBS. Dawson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining to find his place in Rodriguez's scheme.
The Gamecocks play their first game of the 2024 season on August 29 against Coastal Carolina as they begin their second campaign in FBS.