TAKEAWAYS: Jacksonville State Gamecocks Trounce New Mexico State, Move To 2-0 in CUSA
Last season, Jacksonville State lost to the New Mexico State Aggies on a game-winning field goal. A year later, the Gamecocks torched the Aggies thanks to big performances by Tre Stewart who led the team in rushing yards, as well as quarterback Tyler Huff. Jax State won by a final score of 54-13 on Wednesday night.
Big Night for Tre Stewart
Limestone University transfer Tre Stewart led Conference USA with eight touchdowns. On Wednesday night, Stewart became the first player in the conference this season to reach double-digit touchdowns. His three-touchdown night marked his third straight multi-touchdown game.
In the first quarter, Stewart ran it in for a 10-yard touchdown, his ninth of the season which gave Jax State a 7-3 lead. In the second quarter, quarterback Tyler Huff connected with Stewart for a 32-yard pass which gave the senior running back his tenth touchdown of the season, extending the lead, to 16-3. Right before the first half of action came to a close, Stewart ran for a 48-yard touchdown.
Stewart went to finish the night rushing for 118 yards on 21 attempts with two rushing and one receiving touchdown.
Another big night for Tyler Huff
Tyler Huff has made a major impact since he took over as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback. Against the Aggies, he completed 11 passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns and ran for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Huff has led the Gamecocks' offense to three straight wins, scoring 40 points or more. They last did this in the final three games of the 2022 season (final season in FCS). It would also mark the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Gamecocks have back-to-back games scoring 50 or more points.
Backup quarterback Logan Smothers would enter the game toward the end of the third quarter. In the first play of the fourth quarter, Smothers ran for a 72-yard touchdown, his first of the season. He ended his night with 87 rushing yards, not throwing a single pass.
Struggles at quarterback continue for New Mexico State
Head coach Tony Sanchez went with Wake Forrest transfer Santino Marucci at quarterback to start, but he struggled, completing three passes for 24 yards. After Marucci took a big hit, resulting in a targeting call, Sanchez went with JUCO transfer Parker Awad who began the season as the starting quarterback. Awad would go on to play the remainder of the game, completing eight passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
It was a tough night in all aspects for New Mexico State, the most significant of which was a neck injury to running back Monte Watkins in the second quarter. Watkins left the stadium in an ambulance, but thankfully was reported to have feeling in all extremities.
Sloppiness on Both Sides
Although Jax State had over 300 yards of total offense and blew out the Aggies, they had five penalties which cost them 70 yards. The Aggies mostly looked lost from start to finish, having seven penalties costing them 85 yards.
What's Next?
With the win, Jax State goes to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play. They will head to a bye week and will then welcome Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday, October 23. As for the Aggies, they drop to 1-5 on the season, have yet to win against an FBS opponent, and drop to 0-3 in conference play. They will welcome the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Tuesday, October 15.
